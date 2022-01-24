FASHION

Alaïa Brings Picasso to the Runway

Plus more of the best fall 2022 looks to hit Paris.

by W Staff
Model in knit Picasso dress at Alaïa fall 2022 runway show
Alaïa collaborated with The Picasso Foundation to bring the artist’s work to body conscious dresses fall 2022.

The fashion show calendar has officially met its match. Two weeks before Paris Fashion Week was officially due to begin on February 8, haute couture week crossed over with men’s, and a handful of major fashion shows already dominated the conversation the conversation. Nigo’s genderless debut at Kenzo produced a front row guest list any brand would kill to have: Kanye West, Julia Fox, Pharrell, Shygirl, and more sat in the front row. At Paco Rabanne, designer Julien Dossena showed his first IRL presentation in almost three years. And Alaïa paid homage to the artist Pablo Picasso, who was a friend to Mr. Azzedine Alaïa and his family. Keep track of all the best looks from the season, here.

