Is New York Fashion Week no longer the powerhouse it used to be? While we’re not sure we would go that far, it’s certainly becoming proving ground for emerging designers rather than an outpost for all the best American fashion as it once was—especially in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic. The European shows are now the focal point for major fashion houses that can afford to put on grandiose spectacles, enacting a shift not seen since the 1970s (but one that has been brewing for more than a few years). Paris Fashion Week has always been the penultimate, and this season is no different. Established stars like Kim Kardashian, Serena Williams, and Rihanna have opted to skip out on NYFW in exchange for a front row seat (and, in Williams’s case, a walk down the runway), at Dior, Off-White, and more. Keep up with this running list of our favorite looks from each of the maisons.

Dior Photo by Estrop/Getty Images What would a member of 18th-century royalty wear to their day job in Silicon Valley? That appeared to be the ethos behind Maria Grazia Chiuri’s fall 2022 collection for Christian Dior, which showed at Paris Fashion Week on March 1. Models wearing corseted trenchcoats (like the one shown here), headbands that resembled crowns, and Roman-esque column gowns also accessorized with neon accents and quilted puffers.

