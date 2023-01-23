Designers are more than making up for two-or-so years of digital presentations and socially distanced runway shows. With men’s week taking over Milan and Paris, followed up quickly by Couture Week, the fashion capitals have once again been flooded with the style set. While these dedicated weeks played out with plenty of chic clothes, avant-garde accessories, and celebrity sightings in the front row, waiting in the wings are the ready-to-wear-collections—and the designers whose shows eschew the standard fashion calendar in favor of doing their own thing. Case in point, fall 2023—which has already begun even though Paris Fashion Week technically isn’t for another month. First up: Maison Margiela designed by John Galliano who showed a fantastic coed collection and featured collaborations with the sunglasses brand Gentle Monster along with looks from the classic utilitarian label Pendleton. Zadig & Voltaire has also opted to present its new collection ahead of schedule on January 27. Keep checking back here as we chart the best looks from all the fall 2023 ready-to-wear collections in Paris—whenever they show up.

Maison Margiela Photo by Victor Boyko/Getty Images

Maison Margiela Photo by Victor Boyko/Getty Images

Maison Margiela Photo by Victor Boyko/Getty Images

Maison Margiela Photo by Victor Boyko/Getty Images