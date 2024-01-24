The Best Looks From Paris Fashion Week Fall 2024

We may still be deep in the chiffon trenches of couture week, but fall 2024 collections are already bubbling up as some designers eschew the official fashion calendar. Included in that group is Pieter Mulier, who invited three different rounds of attendees to Alaïa’s boutique on Rue de Marignan for intimate showings of his summer-fall 2024 collection. Each look was created from the same merino wool yarn, manipulated to pay homage to the curve and the circle, as Mulier described in the show notes.

The Row opted out of a runway show all together for its fall 2024 collection, instead releasing an ahead-of-schedule look book. The brand’s usually oversize silhouettes were slimmed down this time around, possibly as a response to the inflation of the quiet luxury trend they helped shepherd. Contouring was clearly on the minds of Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen this season as the designers revealed more of the wearer’s shape through belted dresses and blazers that followed the curve of the hip. Of course, this is just the beginning, with many more brands joining the party when the official shows kick off in Paris late next month. Until then, we’ll be admiring Mulier’s voluminous woolen sleeves and the Olsens’s streamlined outerwear. Here, a look at all the best looks.

The Row Courtesy of The Row

The Row Courtesy of The Row

The Row Courtesy of The Row

The Row Courtesy of The Row

The Row Courtesy of The Row

The Row Courtesy of The Row

Alaïa Courtesy of Alaïa

Alaïa Courtesy of Alaïa

Alaïa Courtesy of Alaïa