The Best Looks From Paris Fashion Week Spring 2024

After three jam-packed weeks of runway shows, presentations, and parties, we’ve finally reached the end of the road in Paris. On September 25th, Paris Fashion Week kicked off with Vaquera and Pierre Cardin’s evening shows. If Milan was all about debuts, then this week in the French capital will be characterized by au revoirs—two in particular. On Saturday, Sarah Burton will present her final collection with Alexander McQueen, following the recent news of her departure from the brand after 13 years at the helm. In addition, Gabriela Hearst will say farewell to Chloé after her final show on Thursday.

Of course, debuts are also imminent as well. Specifically, Stefano Gallici will present his first collection for Ann Demeulemeester, succeeding Ludovic de Saint Sernin who was with the brand for only six months and one season. In addition, Harris Reed will show his second collection for Nina Ricci, Peter Do will display the latest from his eponymous line following his debut for Helmut Lang in New York, and Daniel Roseberry will return for his second ready-to-wear collection for Schiaparelli. All eyes will be on Balmain and Olivier Rousteing, who reported last week that 50 pieces for his upcoming show were stolen on their way from Charles de Gaulle Airport. Rousteing and Balmain have stated that the show will continue as planned. There’s a lot in store before we officially leave fashion week spring/summer 2024 behind, and with so much going on, you won’t want to miss one moment on the runway. Here, we track all the best looks throughout the week, so keep checking back for the latest.

