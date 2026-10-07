Whether or not designers were nodding to fashion’s endless rounds of creative-director musical chairs, we don’t know, but there was a lot of thought that went into this year’s furniture. At Courrèges, Drew Henry’s debut unfolded around 450 mismatched chairs sourced from different eras—school chairs, wooden seats, designer armchairs—assembled by set designer Arnaud Selve at the Palais de Tokyo.

Meanwhile, Dior’s Jonathan Anderson went in the opposite direction seating guests including Rihanna and Jennifer Lawrence on ornate wooden chairs modeled after one from his own collection that reappeared the next day for the house’s re-see presentation as seen above.