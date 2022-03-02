PFW

The Best Street Style at Paris Fashion Week Fall 2022

Photography by Kevin Buitrago
by W Staff
Two people with tall hairstyles at Paris Fashion Week fall 2022
Photo by Kevin Buitrago

We’re in the final stretch of the fall 2022 season, meaning there’s just a week left for the peacocks to show off their best looks in and around the shows. At Saint Laurent, that typically means a form of head-to-toe black, but this time around, quite a few attendees broke the mold and instead went with neutrals. And while London Fashion Week was all about Rihanna-style fur hats, Parisians and wannabe-Parisians alike have embraced the beret. See the best off-the-runway looks so far, and watch this space for more as the week wears on.

Photo by Kevin Buitrago

A twinning moment courtesy of Dior spring 2022.

Photo by Kevin Buitrago

Cameras are proving to be one of this season’s hottest accessories.

Photo by Kevin Buitrago

Ribbit!

Photo by Kevin Buitrago

Two different takes on baring your chest.

Photo by Kevin Buitrago

Where better than Paris to wear a beret?

Photo by Kevin Buitrago

Talk about a statement ring.

Photo by Kevin Buitrago

The unofficial dress code for Saint Laurent shows: all black.

Photo by Kevin Buitrago

You may want to get your hands on some animal ears: They were everywhere at Off-White.

Photo by Kevin Buitrago

On second thought, maybe join the many going for berets.

Photo by Kevin Buitrago

Sorry, Saint Laurent, but brown is starting to be the new black.

Photo by Kevin Buitrago

Hedi Slimane would no doubt approve of this skinny tie.

Photo by Kevin Buitrago

Denim on denim on denim.

Photo by Kevin Buitrago

Who needs a face mask when you have a tall turtleneck?

Photo by Kevin Buitrago

A colorful take on nighttime sunglasses.

Photo by Kevin Buitrago

An act of defiance to the sea of black at Saint Laurent.

Photo by Kevin Buitrago

Ties are making a comeback.

Photo by Kevin Buitrago

Another pair of showgoers buddying up.

Photo by Kevin Buitrago

A more daring take on head-to-toe neutrals—this time, with tiger print.

Photo by Kevin Buitrago

Is that a scarf? Another tie? Whatever it is, we’re into it.

Photo by Kevin Buitrago

Wearing rain boots to Saint Laurent isn’t a bad idea: Anthony Vaccarello has proven fond of having his models walk on water.