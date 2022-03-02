The Best Street Style at Paris Fashion Week Fall 2022

We’re in the final stretch of the fall 2022 season, meaning there’s just a week left for the peacocks to show off their best looks in and around the shows. At Saint Laurent, that typically means a form of head-to-toe black, but this time around, quite a few attendees broke the mold and instead went with neutrals. And while London Fashion Week was all about Rihanna-style fur hats, Parisians and wannabe-Parisians alike have embraced the beret. See the best off-the-runway looks so far, and watch this space for more as the week wears on.

Photo by Kevin Buitrago A twinning moment courtesy of Dior spring 2022.

Photo by Kevin Buitrago Cameras are proving to be one of this season’s hottest accessories.

Photo by Kevin Buitrago Ribbit!

Photo by Kevin Buitrago Two different takes on baring your chest.

Photo by Kevin Buitrago Where better than Paris to wear a beret?

Photo by Kevin Buitrago Talk about a statement ring.

Photo by Kevin Buitrago The unofficial dress code for Saint Laurent shows: all black.

Photo by Kevin Buitrago You may want to get your hands on some animal ears: They were everywhere at Off-White.

Photo by Kevin Buitrago On second thought, maybe join the many going for berets.

Photo by Kevin Buitrago Sorry, Saint Laurent, but brown is starting to be the new black.

Photo by Kevin Buitrago Hedi Slimane would no doubt approve of this skinny tie.

Photo by Kevin Buitrago Denim on denim on denim.

Photo by Kevin Buitrago Who needs a face mask when you have a tall turtleneck?

Photo by Kevin Buitrago A colorful take on nighttime sunglasses.

Photo by Kevin Buitrago An act of defiance to the sea of black at Saint Laurent.

Photo by Kevin Buitrago Ties are making a comeback.

Photo by Kevin Buitrago Another pair of showgoers buddying up.

Photo by Kevin Buitrago A more daring take on head-to-toe neutrals—this time, with tiger print.

Photo by Kevin Buitrago Is that a scarf? Another tie? Whatever it is, we’re into it.