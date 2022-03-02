The Best Street Style at Paris Fashion Week Fall 2022
Photography byKevin Buitrago
byW Staff
Photo by Kevin Buitrago
We’re in the final stretch of the fall 2022 season, meaning there’s just a week left for the peacocks to show off their best looks in and around the shows. At Saint Laurent, that typically means a form of head-to-toe black, but this time around, quite a few attendees broke the mold and instead went with neutrals. And while London Fashion Week was all about Rihanna-style fur hats, Parisians and wannabe-Parisians alike have embraced the beret. See the best off-the-runway looks so far, and watch this space for more as the week wears on.