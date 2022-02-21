The Best Street Style at London Fashion Week Fall 2022

When it comes to looks you can actually incorporate into your wardrobe—at least if you’re on the edgier side—the street style at London Fashion Week never fails to put its New York, Milan, and Paris counterparts to shame. It isn’t so much about head-to-toe runway looks as interpreting and blending emerging trends—some of which, of course, first surfaced on Rihanna rather than on the catwalk. Pink fuzzy statement hats were all but guaranteed to start popping up when temperatures dropped, seeing as Rih—who is famously impervious to the weather—first made the accessory her go-to over the summer, and it didn’t take long to spot a few them outside of shows like Richard Quinn and Ahluwalia. Here some of our favorite looks from the week.