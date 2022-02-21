The Best Street Style at London Fashion Week Fall 2022

When it comes to looks you can actually incorporate into your wardrobe—at least if you’re on the edgier side—the street style at London Fashion Week never fails to put its New York, Milan, and Paris counterparts to shame. It isn’t so much about head-to-toe runway looks as interpreting and blending emerging trends—some of which, of course, first surfaced on Rihanna rather than on the catwalk. Pink fuzzy statement hats were all but guaranteed to start popping up when temperatures dropped, seeing as Rih—who is famously impervious to the weather—first made the accessory her go-to over the summer, and it didn’t take long to spot a few them outside of shows like Richard Quinn and Ahluwalia. Here some of our favorite looks from the week.

Photo by Kevin Buitrago A showgoer took a page out of Rihanna’s book by making a statement with a gigantic fur hat.

Photo by Kevin Buitrago No coat, no problem.

Photo by Kevin Buitrago Patchwork continues to reign supreme.

Photo by Kevin Buitrago “It” accessories old (Telfar bags) and new (balaclavas).

Photo by Kevin Buitrago Style icons just keep getting younger.

Photo by Kevin Buitrago A rare showgoer dressed appropriately for the wintry weather.

Photo by Kevin Buitrago A classic street style combo: bare legs and statement boots.

Photo by Kevin Buitrago

Photo by Kevin Buitrago Another nod to Rihanna with a pink fur hat.

Photo by Kevin Buitrago Little Red Riding Hood, but make it pink.

Photo by Kevin Buitrago A Stella McCartney look fit for both attending the shows and lounging at home.

Photo by Kevin Buitrago Bucket hats on bucket hats.

Photo by Kevin Buitrago One of many Martine Rose back patch sightings over the past few years.