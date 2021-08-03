Rihanna’s Love of Fur Hats Continues, Even Amid Summer

It usually isn’t too hard to keep up with the many trends Rihanna sets, but following suit this time around will take some bravery (and sweat): Lately, she’s been wearing pink fuzzy hats amid the summer heat. The singer stepped out in her second in a little over a month while in New York City on Monday, again calling to mind the larger-than-life chapeau that Pamela Anderson memorably wore to the 1999 VMAs. Marking another moment for the big pants, little tops trend, she paired her matching pin camisole with a baggy pair of camouflage cargos. Last but not least, she threw in another accessory not typically seen on a summer night: checkered sunglasses.

Out-there as it may seem, the statement item is actually relatively low-key compared to the other pink fuzz Rihanna has been sporting this summer, starting with a fur bucket hat while on a date night with A$AP Rocky in late June. It had enough of a presence to distract from the other standout of her monochrome ensemble: Her matching pink slip dress was actually vintage John Galliano, circa Christian Dior spring 2002. A couple of weeks later, she again turned up in pink (faux) fur. Rihanna was spotted in a fluffy faux-fur jacket, which Virgil Abloh had only just debuted on the Louis Vuitton men’s runway, on the set of a music video.

BeautifulSignature/Shutterstock

Richard/Cesar/TheBigShotApp/Shutterstock

Rihanna first turned heads in a fluffy fur bucket hat all the way back in February of 2020. She revisited the style this past April in a fur hat so oversized, it arguably put Anderson’s to shame. For those not yet ready to make such a statement, consider starting out with a classic Prada bucket hat accented with its classic triangular logo. Rihanna approves of those, too—though the one she wore most recently was still somewhat bold, in a green textured leather.