The White Lotus’s Victoria Ratliff, the character, let her Gucci bag out of her sight on that yacht, and all hell broke loose. Parker Posey, the actor, isn’t going to make the same mistake. In fact, Posey has made a habit of carrying around the same white Gucci handbag her character favors, including last night on the red carpet. We suppose it’s better to pick up your character’s Gucci addiction than it is their Lorazepam habit.

Posey dressed to the nines to attend the grand opening party of Printemps New York. The actor slipped into a shimmering dress styled with a shearling top coat (Gucci, of course) that draped over her shoulders. Posey made sure that the main attraction of the outfit was in full view. She held onto Gucci’s Bamboo 1947 top handle bag—a symbol of Victoria Ratliff’s “Old Money” style.

The actor hardly let go of the handbag throughout the evening as she mingled with guests and fashion insiders to celebrate the department store’s stateside debut. And, truly, she’s hardly let go of the piece since she began filming for season three of The White Lotus back in February 2024.

TheStewartofNY/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Last month, Posey attended Gucci’s fall 2025 show in Milan where she dressed up a relatively simple look with the very same purse she wore last night.

When The White Lotus fans are introduced to the wacky Victoria in the opening episode of season three, they’re instantly met with the logo-less Gucci handbag which she pairs with a floral Rachel Comey dress and a parasol. Viewers later learn that the Ratliff matriarch uses the handbag (and a vintage Louis Vuitton one) as a receptacle for her Lorazepam and various other pills. The piece re-appears throughout the series and is intermixed with Victoria’s other signature accessories: a Rolex watch, her tinted readers, and those David Yurman bracelets.

Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Fabio Lovino/HBO

Of course, Posey is not the first (and won’t be the last) actor to take style cues from her on-screen persona out in the wild. The most famous example is Sarah Jessica Parker who regularly uses her Sex and the City character Carrie Bradshaw as style inspiration both on and off the red carpet. Only time will tell if Posey becomes as synonymous with the Bamboo 1947 as SJP is with the Fendi baguette.

