Is there such a thing as knee cleavage? Pedro Pascal, an ardent supporter of both huge, statement boots and the occasional red carpet shorts, sure thinks so. The actor hit the red carpet today in another shoe-forward look that once again proved men can always find new ways to show off a little leg.

Pascal, seen at a Star Wars fan event in Japan with Sigourney Weaver , slipped into a full look from Acne Studios. The actor paired a striped silk button-down with black shorts that cut off just above his knees. That left just enough room to clearly show off his bold shoe choice: a pair of chocolate brown leather stompers.

Pascal’s boots featured exposed white stitching throughout, a belt buckle detail on the top, and a rounded almond-shaped front. It’s become more acceptable for the men of Hollywood to wear shorts on the red carpet like Pascal did here—but few have been brave enough to amass a shoe collection to rival the actor’s.

Tomohiro Ohsumi/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In late March, Pascal sent the Internet into a frenzy when he showed up to The Last of Us season two premiere in an off-the-runway look from Saint Laurent that went all-in on leather. He wore thigh-high black boots to the event, so high that they were mistaken for actual pants by some. Look closely and you’ll see that Pascal layered a pair of leather trousers inside of his boots. The actor paired his leather play with a bright blue turtleneck and a tartan suit coat.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Pascal has proven himself to be one Hollywood’s best-dressed men over the years with looks like these. The actor takes simple, traditional pieces—a structured blazer, a silk shirt with stripes—and amps them up with a sexy hint of knee cleavage or one of his many pairs of leather stompers.

If the actor wants to play around with this particular shorts-boots pairing soon, next month’s Met Gala, themed “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,” is the perfect opportunity. Lest we not forget that the actor’s most recent appearance at the ball in 2023, wearing Valentino short shorts, combat boots, and long socks, was one of the most talked-about men’s looks to ever grace the MET steps.