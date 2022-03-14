Penélope Cruz’s Best Red Carpet Moments Prove She’s Always Been a Chanel Girl at Heart

Penélope Cruz has been an ambassador of Chanel since 2018, but one look through over two decades of red carpets will illustrate that she has been a fan of the French fashion house for far longer. The Director’s Issue cover star never misses an opportunity to wear Chanel to an event, and at this point, it’s surprising when she mixes it up and opts for a look from any other brand. But just because Cruz is loyal to Chanel doesn’t mean her red carpets are predictable. The actress has proven she’s not afraid of a little print, or wowing us in a bold color. The only consistency (aside from the brand) is that we always know Cruz is going to bring the glamour. So, ahead of the upcoming Academy Awards, where Cruz is nominated for her role in Parallel Mothers, let’s take a look back at her best red carpet moments since 1999, including her first ever Oscars where she wore, you guessed it...Chanel.

2022: Santa Barbara International Film Festival Rebecca Sapp/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Cruz wore a printed chiffon Chanel pre-fall 2022 dress with an attached cape to the 37th Annual Santa Barbara International Film Festival where she was honored with the Montecito Award.

2022: Competencia Oficial Premiere Pablo Cuadra/WireImage/Getty Images Opting for a more mod-look in this Chanel resort 2022 black and white printed dress with bell sleeves, Cruz attended the Competencia Oficial premiere in February 2022.

2022: Goya Cinema Awards Juan Naharro Gimenez/WireImage/Getty Images Cruz had this embellished tiered gown from Chanel haute couture spring 2021 lengthened from its original tea-length for the Goya Cinema Awards.

2021: The Museum Of Modern Art Film Benefit Taylor Hill/WireImage/Getty Images While originally, this Chanel haute couture dress was presented as part of the fall 2020 collection in black, Cruz opted for a red version when attending The Museum Of Modern Art Film Benefit in December 2021.

2021: Parallel Mothers Premiere Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images Cruz mixed things up a little when she chose this tulle and sequined mini dress with an attached bustle for the Parallel Mothers premiere at the 59th New York Film Festival.

2021: Venice International Film Festival Ernesto Ruscio/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images This drop-waist Chanel haute couture gown Cruz wore to the closing ceremony red carpet during the 78th Venice International Film Festival was inspired by a dress from the brand’s spring 2020 collection.

2020: Academy Awards Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Cruz’s Chanel high-low haute couture gown for the 2020 Oscars was inspired by a dress from the brand’s spring 1995 collection.

2020: Goya Cinema Awards NurPhoto/NurPhoto/Getty Images Taking a break from Chanel, Cruz opted to wear this long-sleeved, floral Ralph & Russo fall 2019 couture dress to the Goya Awards in January 2020.

2019: Venice International Film Festival Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images Cruz wore this etheral, white tulle Ralph & Russo couture dress to the Wasp Network screening at the Venice International Film Festival in September 2019.

2019: Pain and Glory Premiere Joe Maher/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Opting for this intricate Ralph & Russo couture dress covered in ostrich feathers and crystals, Cruz attended the premiere of Pain and Glory in August 2019.

2019: Cannes Film Festival Pierre Suu/FilmMagic/Getty Images Cruz looked gorgeous in this drop-waist Chanel dress at the Pain and Glory screening at the 72nd annual Cannes Film Festival in May 2019.

2019: Met Gala Theo Wargo/WireImage/Getty Images This black and white Chanel dress Cruz wore to the 2019 Met Gala was inspired by a gown from the brand’s spring 1987 haute couture collection.

2019: Goya Cinema Awards Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Cruz wore a belted gray dress from the Chanel spring 2017 haute couture collection to the Goya Cinema Awards in February 2019.

2019: Golden Globes Awards Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images Opting for a metallic gown with a bustier neckline from Ralph & Russo’s fall 2018 haute couture collection, Cruz attended the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards in January 2019.

2018: The British Fashion Awards Barcroft Media/Future Publishing/Getty Images Cruz showed off the pockets of her embellished Chanel spring 2018 haute couture column dress while on the red carpet for The Fashion Awards in December 2018.

2018: Emmy Awards Neilson Barnard/FilmMagic/Getty Images This strapless, feather covered gown was inspired by a dress from Chanel’s spring 2017 haute couture show.

2018: Everybody Knows (Todos Lo Saben) Premiere Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images Cruz posed with her husband, Javier Bardem, in a vintage Chanel gown at the Everybody Knows (Todos Lo Saben) premiere and opening gala of the Cannes Film Festival in May 2018.

2018: Cannes Film Festival Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Stepping slightly out of her comfort zone, Cruz wore this angelic Chanel spring 2018 couture dress to a gala dinner during the 71st annual Cannes Film Festival in May 2018.

2018: The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story Premiere Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images Cruz took a break from Chanel and instead wore a custom gown from Stella McCartney to the premiere of The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story.

2018: Golden Globe Awards David Crotty/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images This lace Ralph & Russo gown with a black bustle was made custom for Cruz’s appearance at the 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards in January 2018.

2017: British Academy Film Awards Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images Cruz looked statuesque in a gold, chainmail Atelier Versace dress at the 70th EE British Academy Film Awards in February 2017.

2017: Goya Cinema Awards NurPhoto/NurPhoto/Getty Images This sultry, custom-made Atelier Versace gown with one strap and a high slit was a bit of a departure for Cruz, who usually opts for more delicate silhouettes.

2016: Zoolander 2 Premiere Lars Niki/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images Cruz upped the glam factory in this black and gold Balmain gown at the Zoolander 2 premiere in February 2016.

2016: Goya Cinema Awards Fotonoticias/WireImage/Getty Images Posing with her husband, Bardem, Cruz showed off her custom Versace gown with a bustle at the Goya Cinema Awards in February 2016.

2015: Goya Cinema Awards Europa Press Entertainment/Europa Press/Getty Images Cruz looked like a star-studded night sky when she wore this Oscar De La Renta pre-fall 2015 gown to the Goya Cinema Awards in February 2015.

2014: Academy Awards Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images Opting for a custom light pink, one-shoulder gown from Giambattista Vall, Cruz attended the 86th Annual Academy Awards in March 2014.

2012: To Rome With Love Premiere Elisabetta A. Villa/WireImage/Getty Images Cruz wore a blush lace Dolce & Gabbana dress to the To Rome with Love premiere in April 2012.

2012: Academy Awards Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage/Getty Images Looking like an old Hollywood starlet, Cruz attended the 84th Annual Academy Awards in a custom Armani Privé gown.

2012: British Academy Film Awards Mark Cuthbert/UK Press/Getty Images Cruz wore this gorgeous Armani Prive dress with a structured strapless neckline to the BAFTAs in February 2012.

2011: Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides Premiere Hannes Magerstaedt/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Celine Dion actually wore this same Armani Privé gown, albeit in white, to the 2011 Oscars, but Cruz opted for the red version of the long-sleeved organza dress for the Pirates Of The Caribbean: On Stranger Tides premiere in May 2011, just months later.

2011: Met Gala Larry Busacca/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Cruz posed with Oscar De La Renta at the 2011 Met Gala, while wearing a dress from his fall 2011 collection.

2011: Academy Awards Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage/Getty Images Posing with her husband, Bardem, Cruz wore a red, embellished L’Wren Scott spring 2011 gown to the 2011 Oscars.

2010: Academy Awards Brian To/WireImage/Getty Images Cruz wore this strapless Donna Karan gown to the 82nd Annual Academy Awards in March 2010.

2010: Screen Actors Guild Awards Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images Opting for a slightly simpler look, Cruz attended the SAG Awards in this knee-length, sequined L’Wren Scott spring 2011 dress with fringe on the shoulders.

2010: Golden Globe Awards Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images Cruz shielded her Armani Privé spring 2005 gown from the rain while at the 67th Annual Golden Globes Awards in January 2010.

2009: Nine Premiere Yui Mok - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images Opting for this beaded Ralph Lauren spring 2010 gown, Cruz attended the premiere of Nine in December 2009.

2009: Academy Awards Ian West - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images Cruz looked like a bride in this beaded, white Balmain dress at the 81st Annual Academy Awards in February 2009.

2009: British Academy Film Awards Eamonn McCormack/WireImage/Getty Images While this Temperley London dress Cruz wore to the 2009 BAFTAs was simple, it suited her perfectly and would fit right in on a red carpet today.

2009: Screen Actors Guild Awards Dan MacMedan/WireImage/Getty Images Cruz looked gorgeous in this black, velvet Alaïa dress at the 15th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in January 2009.

2009: Golden Globe Awards Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images Opting for a beige column dress from Armani Privé, Cruz attended the 66th Annual Golden Globe Awards in January 2009.

2009: Critics’ Choice Awards Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images Cruz wore a navy, belted Saint Laurent dress to the 14th Annual Critics' Choice Awards in January 2009.

2008: Vicky Cristina Barcelona Premiere John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images Keeping things simple in a navy Hervé L. Leroux dress, Cruz attended the Vicky Cristina Barcelona premiere in August 2008.

2008: Cannes Film Festival Anthony Harvey/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Cruz looked angelic in this white Marchesa gown with a cowl neckline at the Vicky Christina Barcelona premiere during the 61st International Cannes Film Festival in May 2008.

2008: Academy Awards Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images This black Chanel gown Cruz wore to the 80th Annual Academy Awards is anything but simple, thanks to it’s draped silhouette and feather details.

2008: Elegy Premiere Dominique Charriau/WireImage/Getty Images The tulle detailing on this L’Wren Scott dress allowed Cruz to really stand out at the Elegy premiere during the 58th Berlinale International Film Festival in February 2008.

2007: Academy Awards Alain BENAINOUS/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images Cruz’s pink strapless Atelier Versace gown with a drop-waist and full skirt stole the show at the 2007 Oscars.

2007: Golden Globe Awards Patrick McMullan/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images Wearing a black, tiered Chanel gown, Cruz attended the Golden Globe Awards in January 2007.

2006: Volver Premiere Justin Goff/UK Press/Getty Images Cruz looked gorgeous in this pink lace Carolina Herrera dress at the Volver premiere in August 2006.

2005: Sahara Premiere Frank Trapper/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing a turquoise Marchesa dress with an asymmetric neckline, Cruz attended the Sahara premiere in August 2005.

2005: Academy Awards Frank Trapper/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images Cruz’s yellow Oscar De La Renta dress for the 2005 Oscars had the added surprise of a bow on the bustle.

2004: The Last Samurai Premiere Justin Goff/UK Press/Getty Images Posing with her then-boyfriend, Tom Cruise, Cruz stunned in a red, ruffled dress at The last Samurai premiere.

2003: Cannes Film Festival Evan Agostini/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images This Dior Haute Couture ball gown Cruz wore to the opening ceremony of the 56th International Cannes Film Festival is still one of her best looks to date.

2003: Goya Cinema Awards Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Cruz accessorized this sheer black dress at the 2003 Goya Cinema Awards with a black top hat headpiece.

2002: Vanilla Sky Premiere Justin Goff/UK Press/Getty Images Opting for a more casual look at the Vanilla Sky premiere, Cruz paired a red silk skirt with a black turtleneck while posing with then-boyfriend, Cruise.

2001: Academy Awards KMazur/WireImage/Getty Images Cruz stunned in this beaded, off-the-shoulder Ralph Lauren dress at the 73rd Annual Academy Awards.

2000: Latin Grammy Awards Scott Gries/Hulton Archive/Getty Images Wearing a sleeveless, high-neck dress, Cruz attended the first-ever Latin Grammy Awards in September 2000.

2000: Academy Awards Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images Fittingly, Cruz wore a Chanel spring/summer 1995 haute couture dress to her first ever Oscars in March 2000.

2000: Golden Globe Awards Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images Cruz wore this sleeveless, white beaded dress to the Golden Globe Awards in January 2000.