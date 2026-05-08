Mother’s Day is still on the horizon—but a dance music mother convention took place last night in Brooklyn. This week, house musician Rochelle Jordan shared a group photo online with a holy trinity of alt-dance and R&B star: Kelela, PinkPantheress, and Tinashe. They had assembled for Pink’s event at the Brooklyn Storehouse. Together, the crew’s members individually showed a different take on going-out dressing, united by an undeniably sleek flair.

Kelela took color-blocking for a spin with a dark blue ribbed sweater and bright red miniskirt. A blue, white, and black leather racing jacket added a motorsport influence to her look. PinkPantheress took on a similar color palette with deep blue capri pants and a bright red bra, layered beneath a sheer blue crop top. The singer and producer returned to her signature small shoulder bag as well, toting a cool brown suede version of the Y2K-inspired accessory.

Meanwhile, Jordan and Tinashe opted for darker ensembles. Tinashe slipped on a pair of black leather pants and a curved crop top, worn beneath a shearling-lined coat. Jordan embraced the drama of early 2000’s dressing in a black and white minidress covered in a zebra stripe print, layered over sheer black tights. Gleaming silver earrings brought a glamorous touch to the house singer’s attire.

Together, all four musicians’ looks were surprisingly coordinated—indeed, it seems great minds think alike. However, each star’s individual pieces and aesthetics remained unique and singular. The only thing missing? A group single that would certainly break the internet.