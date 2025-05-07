Pom Klementieff’s Plastic Margiela Dress Is a John Galliano Sleeper Hit

John Galliano’s Dior archives are forever a reference for fashion girls, but the designer’s artsier turn at Maison Margiela is becoming a trendier treasure trove as of late. Tonight, the French actor and action star Pom Klementieff added her name to a growing list of stars dipping into Galliano’s Margiela history of late.

Klementieff attended the Japan premiere of Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning in a plastic apron dress from Galliano’s spring 2018 artisanal show for Margiela. The unconventional piece featured a lace bra top and strips of red fabric hidden underneath a layer of sheer PVC. So as to not disrupt the dress’s distinct design, Klementieff wore the archival number without any undergarments. Instead, she complimented her look with a red lip, coiffed hair, and simple white stilettos.

Jun Sato/WireImage/Getty Images

Galliano styled this specific dress with a glittery headpiece and white sneakers for his artisanal show—Margiela’s equivalent of couture—in 2018. The show was partially inspired by social media and invited its guests to use the flash on their phones as the models walked by to create an almost strobe-like effect on the metallic fabrics.

Courtesy of Maison Margiela

Galliano departed Margiela in December 2024, announcing the news in a lengthy message shared to his social media accounts. But in the time since, the French maison has opened its archives (specifically its archives under Galliano) for a handful of stars. Galliano’s successor, Glenn Martens, is expected to make his debut later this year.

Emilia Pérez actor Zoe Saldaña wore several Galliano-era Margiela pieces during awards season earlier this year. She attended the London Critics Circle Film Awards in a dynamic dress and Tabi heels from the artisanal 2022 collection. Just days later, Saldaña followed that up with an artful sheer look from Galliano’s landmark spring 2024 couture show.

There are waves of rumors as to where Galliano will head next after his departure from Margiela. But, for now, stars seem intent on reminding everyone just how good his stint at the brand really was.