John Galliano is no longer at the helm of Maison Margiela, but that doesn’t matter to a certain Zoe Saldaña. The Emilia Pérez star once again dipped into Galliano’s Margiela archives to receive the Spotlight Award at the Costume Designers Guild Awards last night.

Saldaña donned an artful naked dress from Galliano’s landmark spring 2024 couture collection—yes, the very runway show that sent seismic shock-waves through the industry when it debuted in Paris. The actress’s look featured a nipped-in corset, a signature of that specific Margiela collection, mixed with a sheer draped dress over top. Saldaña let her artisanal outfit shine by opting to pair it with just simple black shoes, diamond jewelry from Anita Ko, and a natural hair and makeup look.

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Galliano announced his departure from Margiela in December 2024 after ten years as creative director. The designer’s tenure at the brand was wildly successful not only for its coffers but also for its heightened status among the celebrity set. Last year’s Met Gala was filled to the brim with Galliano’s designs from Margiela, his eponymous brand, and his time at Dior.

But usually, when a designer departs a brand, it takes some time (often many, many years) for celebrities to gain access to their archives. That hasn’t been the case with Saldaña.

Prior to this sheer dress, Saldaña wore another Galliano Margiela stunner to the London Critics’ Circle Film Awards last week. She paired her sheer and embroidered dress, from the 2022 couture season, with Margiela’s cult-favorite Tabi heels.

Lucy North - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images

Saldaña isn’t the only one with access to the Margiela vault following Galliano’s exit from the label, though. Renée Zellweger also recently wore a Galliano-era Margiela design, dated to 2014, to a photo call for Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy in Rome. But Saldaña has taken a particular liking to Galliano’s black couture dresses done in sheer black fabrics.

Next on Saldaña’s schedule is the Critics’ Choice Awards 2025 in Santa Monica tonight. Here’s to hoping she’ll complete the archival trifecta with yet another Galliano for Margiela jewel.