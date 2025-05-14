Pom Klementieff Takes the Plunge at Cannes

The Cannes red carpet has seen a healthy amount of simple, all-black dresses over the first two days of the festival. Everyone from Bella Hadid to Irina Shayk and Gabriette have worn high-glam takes on the LBD when on the Croisette. But this evening, Mission: Impossible The Final Reckoning actor Pom Klementieff had other ideas. She joined costars Tom Cruise, Angela Bassett, and Hayley Atwell at the film’s Cannes premiere in a bold embrace of color and cut.

Klementieff slipped into a lilac plunge dress from Loewe’s fall 2025 collection, which marked Jonathan Anderson’s final offering for the Spanish brand. Not only was the spring color a big contrast to the premiere’s slew of black outfits, the dress’s structure was also something to marvel at. It featured a low neckline and elegant draping that extended from the bodice to the actor’s knees. Two straps formed at the back to create a cut-out effect. The French actor styled the look with metallic sandals, which were framed nicely due to her dress’s high leg slit. Chandelier earrings and diamond and emerald rings finished the outfit.

Michael Buckner/Variety/Getty Images

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images

Anderson, who is now headed to Dior (though the extent of his duties there remain unknown), was known for his architectural prowess at Loewe, and this dress certainly lives up to that reputation. In fact, it’s likely Klementieff was the first person to ever wear this look out in the real world. Her exact dress was shown on a mannequin when the brand presented its fall collection back in March.

While there has been the usual amount of glitzy sequins at Cannes so far, Klementieff’s draped, lilac look stood out among a sea of black outfits this evening.