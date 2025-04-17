Jonathan Anderson is now the artistic director of Dior Men, replacing Kim Jones, who stepped down from the position at the beginning of this year. Anderson will present his first collection at Paris Fashion Week in June.

Bernard Arnault announced the news at a meeting on Thursday when a shareholder asked the LVMH chairman and CEO about the succession plans for Dior Men. According to WWD, Arnault did not elaborate further on the appointment. Following the meeting, a brief press release was sent out stating that “Jonathan Anderson is working on the Dior Homme summer 2026 collection.” Anderson himself acknowledged the news on Instagram with a photo of the Dior label pinned to striped fabric and the simple caption, “Dior 🍀.”

Dave Benett/Dave Benett Collection/Getty Images

For many months, there has been speculation that Anderson will take over Dior womenswear as well, supplanting current creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri, who has been in the role since 2016. As of now, Chiuri is still set to present the Dior cruise collection in Rome at the end of May, and there is no solid update regarding whether or not she has plans to leave the role and make way for Anderson.

Anderson stepped down from the top spot at Loewe last month, after eleven years as the House’s creative director. The news was a blow to many, as Anderson built up quite a fanbase during his tenure at the Spanish luxury brand, winning many over with his unique and quirky designs that focused heavily on textile and craftsmanship. A week later, it was announced that Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez formerly of Proenza Schouler would take over at Loewe. While Anderson’s appointment at Dior Men technically closes this loop, in reality, it seems like this story isn’t over just yet.