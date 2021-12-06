Prior to the pandemic, the rhythm of the fashion calendar was already starting to fracture; some designers broke free of showing within the confines of spring/summer and fall/winter, instead opting to release collections whenever they pleased. Post-2020, all bets are still off—and the pre-fall/cruise seasons are no different. Brands including Fendi, The Row, and even Gucci—which showed its collection with a spectacle of a runway presentation that took place on Hollywood Boulevard and featured over 500 guests—have been putting out their takes on pre-fall since September of this year. We’re following the ongoing releases right here, tracking the latest drops from Proenza Schouler, Chloé, Erdem, (which just released its first menswear line), and more.

Proenza Schouler Proenza Schouler designers Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez have taken their vision for pre-fall literally: the looks are an amalgamation of codes first introduced in spring 2022, and will build upon new ideas to be introduced in fall 2022. The clothing and accessories focus on soft, easy suiting—often fastened with just one button—contrasted with animal print and bright colors.

Proenza Schouler

Proenza Schouler

Proenza Schouler

Erdem Designer Erdem Moralioglu was inspired by the British painter Eileen Agar for pre-fall 2022—an artist born in Buenos Aires, Argentina who was one of the key figures in the Surrealist movement. The result: midi skirts, Mary Janes, and vibrant prints on tea-length dresses—quintessential English dressing.

Erdem

Erdem

Erdem

Chloé Gabriela Hearst put out a sustainable effort this season, with ’80s-esque leather pilot jackets like the one seen here, belted long skirts and cutout peasant blouses, along with a slew of outstanding printed coats.

Chloé

Chloé