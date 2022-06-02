PRIDE MONTH
The Best Pride Month Merch From Your Favorite Brands

Everyone from Coach to Versace is celebrating with limited-edition collections that benefit LGBTQIA+ organizations.

Every Pride Month, it seems like more and more brands get in on the celebration with limited edition merch. Often, these items are for a good cause: This June, for example, Levis will be donating $100,000 to Outright International, while fan favorite brand Coach will be making multiple donations to a number of organizations that are centered around improving life for the LGBTQIA+ community. Whether you’re in the market for a full look to wear to your local Pride March or on the hunt for a bit of flare you can wear year-round, you’re sure to find something you love in this mix.

"Love is Love" Crewneck
$425
Lingua Franca

10 percent of sales from each 'love is love' sweater will be donated to the Ali Forney Center, which provides resources for LGBTQIA+ youth.

Skate Authentic Pride Shoe
$75
Van's

This June, Vans is donating $200,000 to a variety of organizations that focus on uplifting and creating safe spaces for LGBTQIA+ community.

Greca Goddess Mini Shoulder Bag
$1,625
Versace

Versace will be donating a portion of sales from the blush Greca Goddess mini bag to the Elton John Aids Foundation.

TTT x G.St Pride Ethiopian Opal Chiclet Necklace
$1,600
Greenwich Jewelers

Greenwich Jewelers is donating a portion of their sales to the Ali Forney Center this month.

Pride Long Sleeve T-shirt
$39
$49
Neococo

The Neococo Pride Long Sleeve T-shirt is hand-crafted and embroidered by resettled women refugees. Members of the LGBTQIA+ community are offered stable and safe working environments with Neococo.

Pride Monogram Logo 2-Pack Crew Socks
$12.60
$18
Calvin Klein

Calvin Klein's Pride Campaign focuses on empowering one another. The brand's pride merch benefits, among others, ILGA World (International Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, and Intersex Association).

Vera Wang Love Collection Multi-Gemstone "LOVE" Station Pride Necklace
$299.99
Zales

The jeweler Zales will be giving a donation to the Human Rights Campaign in support of the LGBTQIA+ community.

Unisex Pride Striper II Slip On Sneaker
$69.95
Sperry

Sperry has partnered with PFLAG again for this years pride launch, and collaborated to create designs for the 50th Anniversary of the National PFLAG organization.

Christopher John Rogers Knitted Midi Dress
$696.50
$995
Net-a-Porter

This instantly iconic Christopher John Rogers dress sports the vibrant rainbow hues that embody the energy of pride.

Pace White Gold Earrings With Rubies
€4,200
Gismondi 1745

Each of the vibrant jeweled pieces in Gismondi's "Pace" collection ('pace' means peace in Italian) is meant to represent the stripes in a rainbow—an elegant nod to the classic Pride symbol.

Cashin Carry 22 With Fire Island Graphics
$450
Coach

This year Coach continues its support for the LGBTQIA+ community by sticking to its partnerships with Hetrick-Martin Institute, Point Foundation, and CenterLink: The Community of LGBTQ Centers.

Pride 2023 T-Shirt Churros Con Chocolate
$69
Cos

COS celebrates pride with their pride campaign that highlights Queer Club Culture and safe spaces for the LGBTQIA+ community.

Boss X Keith Haring Gender-Neutral Shorts In Cotton-Blend Terry
$198
Boss

The New BOSS Legends Collection celebrates the late Keith Haring, and uses his art throughout the entire collection. BOSS will also be making a donation to ILGA World.

Unisex In/Out BLOOM™ Pride Clogs
$75
Hunter Boots

Hunter is donating 100 percent of the proceeds from its Pride clog to the brand’s long-standing charitable partner, Outright International.

Pride Acne Dots
$19
Peace Out

Through July 6th, $5 from each limited edition Pride Acne Dot sold on peaceoutskincare.com will be donated to The Trevor Project.

Suncatching Eye Necklace
$35
Super Smalls

For the month of June, Super Smalls will be donating 10 percent of proceeds from their Rainbow Edit to support the organization Live Out Loud.

45mm Pride Edition Sport Band
$49
Apple

Apple's Pride Watch Sports Band was designed to bring awareness and advocate for LGBTQIA+ community, while also supporting GLSEN, Gender Spectrum, Human Rights Campaign, ILGA World, the National Center for Transgender Equality, PFLAG, SMYAL, The Trevor Project, and a slew of others.

Multicolored Cropped Mohair And Wool Striped Vest
$561
$935
Marni

Marni's mohair and wool vest is the perfect piece to add to any ensemble this pride month.

Pavé Rexy Necklace
$145
Coach

Coach's Rexy Necklace features a rainbow gemstone-studded dinosaur charm, which adds a little fun and ferocity to your pride look.

Pride Keith Haring Graphic Tee
$40
Abercrombie & Fitch

This year, Abercrombie & Fitch is donating $400,000 to The Trevor Project.

Levi's Pride 501 '93 Straight Fit Jeans
$98
Levi's

Levi’s makes an annual $100,000 donation to Outright International, a global organization working to advance human rights for LGBTQ+ people all over the world.

The Jogger
$295
Marc Jacobs

Marc Jacobs is no stranger to advocating for the rights of the LGBTQIA+ community, an we can find vibrancy and fun in all of his collections. Perfect for pride!

Emerald Baxter Ring
$1,750
Yi Collection

25 percent of proceeds from this special Yi Collection emerald ring benefit The Trevor Project.

I Dare Hue Mesh Off-The-Shoulder Top
$49.95
Savage X Fenty

Rihanna's Savage X Fenty, Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin will be making a total donation of $100,000 to Clara Lionel Foundation (CLF). CLF will be distributing these funds to organizations making a difference in the LGBTQIA+ Community.

