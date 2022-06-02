Every Pride Month, it seems like more and more brands get in on the celebration with limited edition merch. And often these items are for a good cause: This June, for example, Zadig & Voltaire will be donating 10 percent of the sales from their pride collection to the arts nonprofit Queer|Art, while fan favorite skincare brand Glow Recipe is donating 100% of their profits for a new pore-tightening toner to various LGBTQIA+ organizations. Whether you’re in the market for a full look to wear to your local Pride March, or on the hunt for a bit of flare you can wear year-round, you’re sure to find something you love in this mix.

John Water and Mink Stole for Calvin Klein

UGG UGG is making a $125,000 donation to The Trevor Project this month, along with a variety of their classic silhouettes in a variety of different Pride-themed colors. UGG Pride Sherpa Jacket $198 UGG See On UGG UGG Fluff You Cali Collage $100 UGG See On UGG

Mariah Carey Pride Merch The queen of Christmas, Mariah Carey, has added a Pride collection to her merch store. The collection features pride-themed memorabilia that nod to some of her most iconic tracks, like “Heartbreaker” and “Loverboy.” Mariah Rainbow Body Tee $60 Mariah Carey See On Mariah Carey Mariah Carey Throw Shade Fan $20 Mariah Carey See On Mariah Carey

Crocs Even Crocs is getting in on the celebration, with fun new shoes and jibbitz that you can add to your existing pair. Crocs Pride Transgender Pack $69.98 Crocs See On Crocs Crocs Love Is Love 13 Pack $29.99 Crocs See On Crocs

Peace Out Skincare brand Peace Out is also teaming up with The Trevor Project, donating 20 percent of the sales from its limited edition self-tanning butter and acne dots to the organization this month. Peace Out To Paradise Set $40 Peace Out See On Peace Out

Glow Recipe 100 percent of sales from Glow Recipe’s Glow with Pride Watermelon Pore-Tight Toner will be donated to LGBTQIA+ organizations this month—in case you needed any more convincing to try this beloved beauty line. Glow With Pride Watermelon Pore-Tight Toner $34 Glow Recipe See On Glow Recipe