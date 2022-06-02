Every Pride Month, it seems like more and more brands get in on the celebration with limited edition merch. And often these items are for a good cause: This June, for example, Zadig & Voltaire will be donating 10 percent of the sales from their pride collection to the arts nonprofit Queer|Art, while fan favorite skincare brand Glow Recipe is donating 100% of their profits for a new pore-tightening toner to various LGBTQIA+ organizations. Whether you’re in the market for a full look to wear to your local Pride March, or on the hunt for a bit of flare you can wear year-round, you’re sure to find something you love in this mix.
Zadig & Voltaire
Ten percent of the sales from Zadig & Voltaire’s happy, wearable capsule collection will be donated to Queer|Art
.
Levi’s
Levi’s was one of the first brands to make a donation to the first AIDS clinic in the world, and they continue to support OutRight Action International
with this year’s Pride capsule.
Happy Socks
Maybe a colorful pair of socks is more your style: 10% of the sales from Happy Socks’ pride collection will be donated to Interpride
.
Superga x Baja East
Superga, the Italian brand beloved for their classic sneakers, has teamed up with the L.A.-based fashion house Baja East on a collection of sneakers that feature wild horse prints. A portion of sales will be donated to The Ali Forney Center
.
Calvin Klein
Calvin Klein’s pride capsule collection eschews rainbows and leans into the brand’s ‘90s minimalist aesthetic—you’ll want to wear these pieces year-round.
John Water and Mink Stole for Calvin Klein
Quay
The heart-shaped sunnies from Australian eyewear brand Quay, which is donating the proceeds of their limited edition pieces to the education initiative GLSEN
, would make for an excellent gift.
Nike
Nike’s ‘Be True’ Collection is on the subtler, more practical side—a nice way to incorporate a bit of pride into your daily jog or tennis game.
Milamore
If you’re looking for a splurge-ier gift, Jeweler Milamore has two colorful collections to choose from.
Apple
Even Apple is doing Pride-themed AppleWatch bands, which coincide with the tech company’s donations to organizations that uplift the LGBTQIA+ community.
Coach
This year Coach’s pride collection features retro-modern remixes of classic house codes, like the turnlock and the horse and carriage logo. The brand partners with Hetrick-Martin Institute
, Point Foundation
and CenterLink Community
in an effort to create safe, welcoming environments for LGBTQ youth.
Fossil
Fossil’s largest pride collection to date supports The Trevor Project
, which focuses on suicide prevention efforts for queer youth.
Maison Miru
Maison Miru’s Rainbow Ear Cuff and Infinity Earring are perfect ways to show someone—or yourself—a little love.
TOMBOYX x Target
TOMBOYX’s bold, bright collaboration with Target features comfy loungewear you’ll hold onto for years to come.
Humankind x Target
Take your pride to the beach with Humankind’s swim collection, which offers lots of retro-chic options.
Under Armour
If you want to amp up your workout look, check out Under Armour’s pride collection, which supports the organization Unmatched Athlete
.
Vera Bradley
This Pride Daises collection from Vera Bradley supports Free Mom Hugs
, an organization of affirming parents and allies. And it’s just the right amount of ‘90s chic.
UGG
UGG is making a $125,000 donation to The Trevor Project this month, along with a variety of their classic silhouettes in a variety of different Pride-themed colors.
Rue21
Rue21 has also partnered with The Trevor Project for their #SayGay collection, which includes graphic tees, accessories, and two fragrances.
Disney Pride Collection
Disney’s charitable pride collection features Marvel, Star Wars, and Pixar merch that has been reworked with the pride rainbow.
Mariah Carey Pride Merch
The queen of Christmas, Mariah Carey, has added a Pride collection to her merch store. The collection features pride-themed memorabilia that nod to some of her most iconic tracks, like “Heartbreaker” and “Loverboy.”
Crocs
Even Crocs is getting in on the celebration, with fun new shoes and jibbitz that you can add to your existing pair.
Every Man Jack
Clean grooming brand Every Man Jack has created limited-edition, pride-themed sets that will have you covered in self-care department, with 25% of all proceeds going to Rainbow Railroad
.
Peace Out
Skincare brand Peace Out is also teaming up with The Trevor Project, donating 20 percent of the sales from its limited edition self-tanning butter and acne dots to the organization this month.
Glow Recipe
100 percent of sales from Glow Recipe’s Glow with Pride Watermelon Pore-Tight Toner will be donated to LGBTQIA+ organizations this month—in case you needed any more convincing to try this beloved beauty line.