Princess Caroline of Hanover and Charlotte Casiraghi led a regal precession of sequins at the Rose Ball over the weekend. The over-the-top themed gala, held annually by Monaco’s Royal family to benefit the Princess Grace Foundation, was lined with A-list guests and, naturally, full of ’70s-inspired fashion.

Guests were tasked with dressing for this year’s “Disco Bal de la Rose Monaco” theme as chosen by the event’s artistic director Christian Louboutin (think Studio 54 outfits done with a regal twist). Casiraghi followed suit in a plunging Chanel gown that featured a satin bustier followed by a completely sequined bodice. It flowed into a form-fitting skirt complete with a thigh-high slit. Grace Kelly’s granddaughter rounded out her look with an elegant half-up-half-down hairstyle, black eyeliner, and diamond jewels.

Princess Caroline, for her part, also commanded attention with some eye-catching embroidery of her own. The Royal slipped into a long-sleeved gown from Lanvin complete with a low-cut neckline and a black sash detail along the waistline. She accessorized her outfit with a matching clutch and statement cocktail rings. Caroline’s youngest daughter, Princess Alexandra, followed her mother’s cue in a monochrome dress. She wore a strapless, bow-trimmed column gown which perfectly matched the suit and tie of her boyfriend, Ben Sylvester Strautmann. Like last year, when Louboutin transformed Monaco’s Salle des Étoiles into a Bollywood-themed oasis, the event was lined with flashy decorations and some of Europe’s finest Royals and dignitaries.

Elsewhere, Princess Charlene took to the event in perhaps the most on-theme outfit of the evening. The Princess, who skipped out on the Ball last year, looked festive next to her husband, Prince Albert II, in a glittery catsuit, chandelier earrings, and her signature blunt bangs.

The Royal Family weren’t the only ones outfitted for the night’s theme. Disco Queen Gloria Gaynor, fittingly, sported a silver and black gown which she wore to serenade guests with some of her most memorable hits. Even Royals love “I Will Survive,” apparently.