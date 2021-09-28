THE ROYALS
A History of Princess Diana’s Favorite Designer Handbags
Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images
Almost 25 years after her untimely death, Princess Diana’s legacy continues to live on in movies, TV shows, and especially fashion. Throughout her time in the public eye, the People’s Princess gathered an arsenal of go-to bags and thanks to her wide influence and relationships with designers, many of her favorite styles have since been named in her honor. From Dior’s Lady Di to Tod’s D Bag, Diana has an eponymous bag from several major brand and many of them are considered classics to this day. Scroll through to check out Diana’s absolute favorite styles and the stories behind them.