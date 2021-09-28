Gianni Versace and Diana became close in the late 90s as the designer began to dress her more and more. “There is a kind of serenity,” Versace told Vanity Fair about the Princess. “I had a fitting with her last week for new suits and clothing for spring, and she is so serene. It is a moment in her life, I think, when she’s found herself—the way she wants to live.”

It is surprising, then, that there is no Versace bag named after Diana, though that didn’t stop her from carrying the brand on many occasions.