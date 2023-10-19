A Look Back At Priscilla Presley’s Iconic Style

When Priscilla Presley (née Beaulieu) met Elvis, it was an encounter that would completely change the trajectory of her life. Suddenly, she went from a 14-year-old living on an army base in Germany to the betrothed of one of the country’s biggest stars. Elvis and Priscilla’s relationship may not have lasted, ending in divorce in 1973, but Priscilla’s own impact on the world had only just begun. She became a woman about town in Los Angeles, opening a boutique of her own and eventually making her way into, first television, and eventually the silver screen, leaving a stylish legacy in her wake (just ask Lana Del Rey). Now, Priscilla’s relationship with Elvis is getting the Hollywood treatment thanks to
Presley matched Sofia Coppola in an all-black Chanel pre-fall 2021 look at the Venice Film Festival premiere of
Over a year prior, Presley was on the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival, posing with Baz Luhrmann, director of
Presley wore bedazzled pajamas to the after party following the premiere of
She stayed close to Austin Butler (who portrayed her late ex-husband in
Posing with her granddaughter, Riley Keough, Presley attended the Humane Society’s To The Rescue Gala in May 2016.
Presley wore a white lace top over a black dress to support her granddaughter, Keough, at the premiere of
Embracing a more ’80s look, Presley attended a tribute to Johnny Ramone in August 2012.
Presley tried her hand at something new when she competed on
Over the years, Presley has launched many different business endeavors. In 2006, she partnered with Australian designer Bruno Schiavi for the Priscilla Presley Collection of bed linens.
Presley showed off streaked hair at a VH1 Divas event in May 2003.
She wore an all-burgundy look to the premiere of
Priscilla attended the premiere of her film,
Even in 1991, Presley was’t ready to give up that classic ’80s look.
Presley showed off bigger hair and a black and white look in 1985.
She embraced a more gothic look alongside her then-boyfriend, Michael Edwards, in 1983.
Presley made her television debut in 1980 as the co-host of the ABC series
One of the many glamour shots of Presley from 1980.
Presley dated Robert Kardashian briefly in 1976.
Shortly after splitting from Elvis, Priscilla opened a boutique in Los Angeles called Bis & Beau.
Elvis and Priscilla welcomed their daughter, Lisa Marie, in February 1968.
The couple tied the knot on May 1, 1967 at a ceremony held in Las Vegas.
She moved to Memphis in 1963 in order to be closer to Elvis.
Priscilla seen playing an Elvis record in 1960, about six months after meeting the singer for the first time.