It’s hard to believe that Priyanka Chopra hadn’t starred in an English-language feature film until 2017’s Baywatch. Even before the seemingly endless media coverage of her relationship with Nick Jonas, whom she married in 2018, Chopra had been making headlines for years thanks to her career as everything from a singer, model, and winner of the Miss World pageant. The latter was back in 2000, and in the following years, Chopra got into acting, too, dominating Bollywood in her native India before beginning to shoot stateside for Quantico, the ABC show she starred as an FBI agent up until 2018. She then went on to star in major blockbusters like Love Again and The Matrix Resurrections.
Of course, Chopra has enjoyed her fair share of high fashion moments on the red carpet, too. She’s graced some of the biggest stages in fashion and music, everywhere from New York City to London, Marrakech to Jeddah. Over time, Chopra has become a muse to a multitude of leading luxury brands—Valentino, Dior, Ralph Lauren, Bulgari, to name a few. But she’s also been one to wear emerging labels like Richard Quinn and Miss Sohee. We’ve come to expect a certain elegance from the actress—saris, tulle gowns, plunging dresses—but her love for color and pattern has never resulted in a dull style moment. Below, a look back at Priyanka Chopra’s best red carpet moments.