It’s hard to believe that Priyanka Chopra hadn’t starred in an English-language feature film until 2017’s Baywatch. Even before the seemingly endless media coverage of her relationship with Nick Jonas, whom she married in 2018, Chopra had been making headlines for years thanks to her career as everything from a singer, model, and winner of the Miss World pageant. The latter was back in 2000, and in the following years, Chopra got into acting, too, dominating Bollywood in her native India before beginning to shoot stateside for Quantico, the ABC show she starred as an FBI agent up until 2018. She then went on to star in major blockbusters like Love Again and The Matrix Resurrections.

Of course, Chopra has enjoyed her fair share of high fashion moments on the red carpet, too. She’s graced some of the biggest stages in fashion and music, everywhere from New York City to London, Marrakech to Jeddah. Over time, Chopra has become a muse to a multitude of leading luxury brands—Valentino, Dior, Ralph Lauren, Bulgari, to name a few. But she’s also been one to wear emerging labels like Richard Quinn and Miss Sohee. We’ve come to expect a certain elegance from the actress—saris, tulle gowns, plunging dresses—but her love for color and pattern has never resulted in a dull style moment. Below, a look back at Priyanka Chopra’s best red carpet moments.

2023: Bulgari Mediterranea High Jewelry Event Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Chopra chose a dramatic Miss Sohee couture two-piece look and stunning Bulgari jewels for the latter brand’s high jewelry event in Venice, Italy.

2023: Met Gala Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images The actress wore a black thigh-slit gown from Valentino that featured a dramatic cape for the 2023 Met Gala.

2022: Bulgari Eden The Garden Of Wonders Event Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images For another Bulgari event, Chopra gave her diamond necklace a run for its money in this glittering Rasario piece.

2021: Fashion Awards Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images The actress made a statement in Richard Quinn floral for the 2021 Fashion Awards in London.

2022: Red Sea International Film Festival Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Chopra glistened at the Red Sea International Film Festival in this Tony Ward couture dress.

2020: Grammy Awards Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Chopra graced the Grammy Awards’ red carpet in a plunging Ralph & Russo couture gown complete with crystals and fringe.

2020: Golden Globe Awards Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images Ahead of her time in Barbie pink, Chopra attended the 2020 Golden Globe Awards in this bubblegum off-the-shoulder Cristina Ottaviano gown.

2019: Cannes Film Festival Getty Images Chopra looked as sultry as ever in this sequined Roberto Cavalli dress for the 2019 Cannes Film Festival.

2019: Met Gala Getty Images More is more! Chopra turned heads in this playful Dior look for the 2019 Camp-themed Met Gala.

2019: Vanity Fair Oscar Party Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Chopra’s Elie Saab halter dress featured a plunging neckline and dramatic tulle skirt.

2018: Met Gala Getty Images This Ralph Lauren velvet dress and headpiece took over 250 hours to make. But it was all worth it as Chopra was certainly one of the Met Gala’s best dressed back in 2018.

2017: Golden Globe Awards Getty Images Chopra mixed lace and diamonds in this Ralph Lauren number at the 2017 Golden Globe Awards.

2017: Academy Awards Getty Images At the Academy Awards, Chopra attended in an off-the-shoulder Ralph and Russo gown that she paired with silver bangles.

2017: Met Gala Getty Images The actress’ Ralph Lauren trench gown certainly turned heads at the Met Gala in 2017.

2016: Emmy Awards Getty Images A vision in red at the Emmy Awards—Chopra looked etheral in this crimson Jason Wu gown.

2016: Academy Awards Getty Images The actress went with semi-sheer embroidered Zuhair Murad look annual Academy Awards.

2016: SAG Awards Getty Images Chopra dazzled in this lace and tulle Monique Lhuillier gown for the 2016 SAG Awards.

2014: Toronto International Film Festival Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images A vision in a cut-out Gauri and Nainik gown at the 2014 Toronto Iternational Film Festival.

2012: Marrakech Film Festival Getty Images The actress chose a black Ritu Kumar sari with lace details for the 2012 Marrakech Film Festival.

2009: Toronto International Film Festival Getty Images Chopra attended the premiere of What’s Your Raashee? during the Toronto International Film Festival in an ivory ensemble from Manish Malhotra.