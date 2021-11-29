Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas made quite the statement on Monday night as they stepped out for the 2021 British Fashion Council’s Fashion Awards. The pair looked very much in love as they both showed off their own unique looks, grabbing a whole lot of attention as a couple very much together following rumored reports of their possible split.

For the event, Chopra opted for a full floral look from Richard Quinn—a nominee for the BFC Foundation Award for emerging talent. The colorful, fitted bodysuit gathered at the chest and was topped with a matching voluminous coat. Jonas, meanwhile, stood out in his own right with an oversized, double-breasted suit. He seemed to play off his wife’s colorful florals with a red undershirt and matching pocket square. The singer completed the look with a pair of matching red Tabi shoes that blended right into the red carpet below him.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

While on the carpet, the pair could not take their eyes off each other, stealing glimpses and whispering in each others’ ears as the cameras flashed. Once inside the event, the fun seemingly continued, with one photo showing Chopra tightly hugging Jonas’ midsection and laughing.

This onslaught of PDA comes after recent rumors around the status of the married couple. The public started speculating an impending separation when Chopra removed “Jonas” from her name on Instagram. However, both Chopra and Jonas quickly put those rumors to rest when they shared matching Thanksgiving posts on Instagram over the weekend, which showed the couple cuddling on the couch. “So much to be grateful for,” Chopra wrote for her caption. “Friends, family... I love you @nickjonas.” Seems like all is good in the land of Chopra-Jonas. Regardless of Instagram handles, the pair is continuing to coordinate eccentric looks and playfully taking on the red carpet arm in arm.

Neil Mockford/FilmMagic/Getty Images