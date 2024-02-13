Wintertime fashion has historically been kept to muted beige and monochrome—but when you’re Royalty (both in the literal sense and in fashion terms), it’s probably best to switch things up every now and then. On Tuesday, Queen Letizia of Spain showed off her cold weather style during a meeting in Madrid—but, of course, her look didn’t go without a twist.

Letizia commenced her afternoon obligations by basing her outfit around a black wool coat from Mango and matching dress pants. Her sleek clutch and black heels continued the understated feel of her outerwear pieces, but not before an unexpected pop of neon came elsewhere. The Queen layered a lime green blazer, from Hugo Boss, underneath her jacket.

The result was a vibrant, welcomed twist on winter suiting—so often, we’re bombarded with the usual slate of cream, navy, and off-white tailoring during the colder months. Even so, Letizia didn’t go overboard with her neon choice. It was just the right amount of color, too, especially when contrasted against the monochrome palette of the rest of her look. And like many items in Letizia’s wardrobe, she’s worn this exact piece before—in fact, just a couple months ago.

Paolo Blocco/WireImage/Getty Images

The Royal most recently slipped into the Hugo Boss piece back in November during a State Visit to Denmark. She styled the double-breasted blazer quite similarly to her latest look, but instead opted for a simple updo hair style and minimal accessories.

Europa Press Entertainment/Europa Press/Getty Images

Letizia has always been one to regularly experiment with her style more than, say, someone like Kate Middleton who usually keeps to a handful of select silhouettes. The Queen of Spain isn’t afraid of a bold pattern or even some sheer fabric. But her latest look goes about mixing up monochrome suiting in all the right ways.

As bold as her flash of green turned out to be, it wasn’t overpowering—likely due to the jacket’s traditional, sleek cut and contrast gold buttons. There’s something to be said for taking a style risk, yes, but there’s likely even more power in sticking with the (reworked) classics.