There will soon be a new stylish Queen in Europe but Spain’s Letizia has no intention on playing second fiddle anytime soon. Over the weekend, the Queen cut a fashionable figure in monochrome as she joined her husband King Felipe VI and daughter Crown Princess Leonor for the Pascua Militar ceremony in Madrid, Spain.

The appearance is Queen Letizia’s first public outing of the year, and boy, did she deliver. She stepped out in a chic, fur-trimmed cape coat that she paired with a longline maxi skirt. The back of the piece, though, featured a lengthy center slit that added some interest to the all-black look. As far as Royal dressing goes, Letizia is more of an experimental dresser than some of her counterparts so the decision to flash a bit of skin is par for the course.

She continued things with simple black kitten heels, diamond drop earrings, and a black clutch. Once inside the Royal Palace, Letizia proved the true power of a cape coat as she revealed a satin, champagne-colored blouse underneath.

Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Her long sleeve shirt featured a turtleneck silhouette and perfectly accented her dewy complexion and simple, ponytail updo. Letizia’s eldest daughter, and the heir apparent to the Spanish throne, Leonor tended to her Royal and military duties as she appeared in a gray uniform adorned with honorary metals, a belt, and the Knight Grand Cross of the Order of Charles III sash. The Crown Princess, who recently began started a 3-year education at the General Military Academy, slicked her hair back in a bun and slipped into patent leather boots.

Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Back in October, Leonor stepped into her role as the nation’s future Queen upon the occasion of her 18th birthday. During a pompous ceremony held in the parliament’s Congress of Deputies, the Princess vowed to fulfill her duties and swore the same oath that her father, now King, did in 1986.

In a short speech following the ceremony, Leonor vowed to “faithfully carry out my duties, to keep and uphold the Constitution and the laws and respect the rights of citizens and the autonomous communities and loyalty to the King.” She continued, “From here forward, my duty is to all Spaniards, who I will serve in each moment with respect and loyalty. I ask you to place your trust in me, just as I have all my confidence placed in the future of our nation.”