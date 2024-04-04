Queen Letizia Gives Leather Pants The Royal Treatment

Queen Letizia, an outfit repeater? Well, yes. A very chic outfit repeater, that is. Today in Madrid, the Spaniard reiterated her passion for sustainable style while presenting the National Sports Awards at the Royal Palace of El Pardo.

Fresh off a re-styled Barbiecore moment, Letizia slipped into another trendy fashion item on Thursday: model-worthy leather pants. She sported a pair of high-waisted Hugo Boss bottoms that featured a slight flare and a colorway that could best be described as a tall glass of malbec red. Alongside Letizia’s affinity for shopping her closet, she’s also accustomed to matching her footwear choices with the rest of her outfit. Here, the Queen continued that streak by way of deep red kitten heels. Up top, Letizia completed her business chic outfit with a semi-sheer pussy bow blouse, another rewear from Hugo Boss, and a chunky white belt.

Unlike her blush pink dress yesterday—which, down to her sling back heels, she wore almost a year prior—Letizia mixed up how she went about styling her red and white pieces. She last championed these Hugo Boss bottoms in the winter of 2022 when she paired them with a matching long sleeve top and towering stilettos. The Queen has pulled this blouse out of her closet on multiple occasions, too, the most recent coming last March when she accented it with an olive green power suit. Full look or not, Letizia clearly knows the power of a quality re-style.

Paolo Blocco/WireImage/Getty Images

Letizia joined her husband King Felipe VI during the ceremony, “which recognizes people and entities that, either through their direct activity or personal initiative, or as participants in the development of sports policy, have contributed significantly to promote or spread physical-sports activity,” per an official palace statement.

The Royal couple honored Carlos Alcaraz—the country’s highest ranked tennis player—with the “Rey Felipe” award. The 2023 Wimbledon champion and Louis Vuitton ambassador looked dapper in a black suit and white button down. Alcaraz is quickly becoming one of the most exciting figures in sport—and as the tour stops in Madrid in just a few weeks, there’s plenty of opportunity for another tennis-Royal crossover in due time.