Queen Letizia Has The Perfect Royal Uniform For Summer

Rest assured, even Queen Letizia is willing to re-wear something as simple as a white t-shirt. Today in Madrid, the Spanish Royal returned atop the throne of recycled fashion as she attended an event in her go-to white blouse.

Letizia cut a rather casual figure to greet Charles H. Rivkin, president of the Motion Pictures Association, at the Zarzuela Palace on Thursday. The Queen slipped into a crisp Adolfo Dominguez blouse, part of her wardrobe since 2017, that imitated the shape of an unfussy t-shirt. From there, the Queen brought a summertime feel to things through a pleated Boss skirt. It featured a faint tie dye, almost watercolor-inspired print that dispersed throughout the piece. Letizia continued the laid-back feel of her outfit with a pair of silver-studded sandals, minimal jewelry, and a simple hairdo.

Like many European Royals both present and past, Letizia isn’t one to shy away from a re-worn fashion moment. And while some might toss up her penchant for recycling certain pieces as an attempt to appear “relatable” to the masses, she’s actually made this specific white blouse a cornerstone of her wardrobe. For both casual and formal moments, too.

Paolo Blocco/WireImage/Getty Images

Letizia has worn the Adolfo Dominguez number on multiple occasions since she purchased the piece back in 2017. She seems to prefer styling the blouse with a high-waisted maxi skirt, like this navy floral one she wore during a 2018 appearance. On that occasion, the Spainaird went down a dressier route when compared to her latest look. She opted for strappy chocolate brown shoes, a matching envelope clutch, and pin-straight hair.

Carlos R. Alvarez/WireImage/Getty Images

The year prior, Letizia slipped into the same blouse at the Zarzuela Palace. She paired the piece with a stripe pencil skirt and sky-high nude pumps.

Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Letizia’s flashier rewear moments, like a Barbiecore dress she sported this spring, certainly grab the most headlines. But, if nothing else, her latest recycled blouse has taught us one major lesson: a classic white shirt never goes out of style.