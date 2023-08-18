The Spanish heat is no laughing matter. So, who better than Spanish Royalty to provide a masterclass in perfecting the layered look during summer? On Wednesday, Queen Letizia stepped for an afternoon of family activities at the General Military Academy in the northern city of Zaragoza wearing casually tailored suit.

For the outing, Letizia chose a linen set from Spanish designer Adolfo Dominguez. It goes without saying that linen is probably the most practical summer fabric—it’s not only sweat-wicking but it’s usual lightly-colored hue makes it ideal for absorbing the sun’s rays. The look had a very everyday feel to it as the Royal decided to roll and cuff the sleeves on the blazer to sit just beneath her elbows. The piece’s notched lapels were fairly small, too, which made it feel more approachable than a typical tailored blazer.

Letizia’s pants, also from Adolfo Dominguez, followed a similar loose-fit as her blazer and stopped near the ankles. To round things out, she wore a cream t-shirt underneath and a pair of suede ballet flats from Hugo Boss. While us Royal watchers are quite used to the extravagant wears seen over at Buckingham Palace, it seems that the Spaniard prioritizes comfort just as much as she does aesthetics.

BACKGRID

Last week, Letizia mixed in another essential warm weather fabric, cotton, for a Barbie screening (apparently, even Royals were clamoring to see the blockbuster film). The 50-year-old wore a white, cuffed button down that she half-tucked into a pair of powder blue silk pants. Similar to her recent look, she kept things comfortable in a pair of slingback espadrilles and a white crossbody bag.

Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

While Letizia’s style is decidedly more laidback than her English counterparts (dare we say she’s more of a Meghan-type than Kate?), she’s historically been one to pull out a trusty suit set for a variety of settings. As recently as July, she wore another tailored look, this one a sleeveless vest and maxi skirt in a crisp white color, for a Royal event. But while she may favor more toned-down styles from time to time, she’s also not afraid to mix in a more floral moment to keep us on our toes.