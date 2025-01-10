Queen Letizia Makes A Simple White Shirt Royal Ready

Blue is often considered the de-facto color of Royalty—of course, there’s even a whole shade that’s aptly called “Royal Blue.” It’s only fitting then, that Queen Letizia would use the hue to dress up even the most basic of office staples: the good ‘ol button down.

Yesterday, Spain’s Queen attended an event at the Royal palace in a crisp collared shirt that she tucked inside of a dramatic satin skirt. The floor-length piece sat high on the Queen’s waist and featured elegant pleats that pooled beneath her. The Queen accented her outfit with topaz and diamond earrings.

Pablo Cuadra/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Yesterday’s outing comes after Letizia kicked off 2025 with the annual Pascua Militar ceremony earlier in the week. She attended the event alongside her daughter Crown Princess Leonor, who is currently in the second year of her three-year military training program, and King Felipe VI.

The Queen abided by tradition in a burgundy Falconeri cashmere sweater paired with a pearl necklace and matching kitten heels. Her floor-length column skirt, which matched perfectly with her knit top, was something that the Queen had actually worn in the past.

Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In 2019, she pulled out the piece for an event at the Zarzuela Palace and paired with a white collared top and high heels. The look actually had a similar feel to what she wore on Thursday: a simple business blouse jazzed up by a statement skirt down below.

Although some might make resolutions to drastically switch up their wardrobes heading into the New Year, it’s evident Queen Letizia plans on taking her fashion signatures into 2025.