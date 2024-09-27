Rachel Weisz and Daniel Craig are fairly new to the Loewe world but they’re already going all in on designer Jonathan Anderson’s signature quirk. Today in Paris, the couple watched on in kitschy his-and-her knitwear as Anderson presented his spring 2025 collection for the Spanish brand.

Both actors dressed for the gloomy fall weather but with colors bold enough to brighten things up. Weisz donned a pink and Brat green mohair sweater and wide-leg denim culottes. Craig went even further into transitional territory with a black motorcycle jacket and suede puddle boots. He slipped into a colorful jumper from Loewe’s fall 2024 collection and a pair of extremely oversized khakis—Demi Moore just wore the same pair in a different color way while promoting her new movie, The Substance in over London.

As the star of Luca Guadagnino’s Queer, it’s likely there will be more Loewe moments to come for Craig. Jonathan Anderson and Loewe designed the entire wardrobe for the buzzy film.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

Weisz and Craig, who have been married since 2011, were among a crowd of cool kids who made their way to the Loewe front row. Emily Ratajkowski attended the show along with her toddler Sylvester Apollo Bear. Loewe girl Taylor Russell brought Hollywood to Paris in a graphic tee and cut-out jeans. Josh O’Connor and Ayo Edebiri wore blue jeans and a black suit, respectively, all while Queer breakout star Drew Starkey made his Paris Fashion Week debut.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images Neil Mockford/GC Images/Getty Images Jacopo Raule/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Jacopo Raule/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images INFO 1/4

Loewe’s guests and, in particular, Weisz and Craig proved that transitional fashion doesn’t have to be boring. There’s plenty of opportunity to throw on an unbuttoned top with a flared maxi skirt like Ratajkowski did or style something like Russell’s tight baby tee with a pair flared jeans.

But with their baggy, baggy pants and graphic knits, Weisz and Craig made the case for coordinating, rather than matchy-matchy, couples looks. Yes, it’s fun to match precisely with one’s significant other, but there’s nothing like nonchalantly twinning like Weisz and Craig did here.