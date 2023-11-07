Rachel Zegler may be a relative Hollywood newcomer, but her red carpet style already has the makings of a seasoned star. The New Jersey-native rose to prominence in 2021 with her role in Steven Spielberg’s adaptation of West Side Story—which earned her a host of accolades and a Golden Globe award for Best Actress in a Motion Picture Comedy or Musical. Since, Zegler went on star alongside Lucy Liu, Helen Mirren, and Zachary Levi in Shazam! Fury of the Gods and plays a lead role in The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes.

Throughout her time in the spotlight, the film star has established a red carpet style that blends Old Hollwyood glamour with a tinge of modern edge. She’s formed a special relationship Maria Grazia Chiuri of Dior—wearing the designer’s dreamy gowns for a range of premieres—and has sported labels like Michael Kors, Ellie Saab, and Alexander McQueen too. Below, a look back at Rachel Zegler’s best red carpet style moments.

2023: Hunger Games Premiere Tristar Media/WireImage/Getty Images For her first press look for the Hunger Games prequel, Zegler’s Alexander McQueen gown was, fittingly, an homage to a similar number Katniss Everdeen (Jennifer Lawrence) wore in the original film.

2023: Time100 Next Gala Gotham/WireImage/Getty Images The actress looked like Royalty in an ivory Dior gown, complete with sheer panels and ribbons, for the 2023 Time100 Next Gala.

2023: Dior Show Kirstin Sinclair/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images At Dior’s runway show, Zegler stunned in a dreamy ball gown from the French brand.

2023: Parade Opening Night Arturo Holmes/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Zegler posed in a glittering Giorgio Armani two-piece set for the opening night of Parade on Broadway.

2023: Shazam! Fury of the Gods Premiere Amanda Edwards/FilmMagic/Getty Images Zegler dazzled in a plunging Ellie Saab look during the premiere of Shazam! Fury of the Gods in Los Angeles.

2023: Shazam! Fury of the Gods UK Premiere Anadolu Agency/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images For the UK premiere of Shazam! Fury of the Gods, Zegler hit the step and repeat in this romantic sheer couture look from Dior.

2023: Shazam! Fury of the Gods Rome Premiere Franco Origlia/FilmMagic/Getty Images Zegler did her “La Dolce Vita” best in this satin Fendi gown for the Roman premiere of Shazam! Fury of the Gods.

2023: Michael Kors Show Gotham/WireImage/Getty Images Before taking her seat on the front row, Zegler posed in a siren red look at Michael Kors’ New York Fashion Week show.

2023: Dior Show Marc Piasecki/WireImage/Getty Images The style star paired a dreamy skirt with a coordinating bra and top handle bag for Dior’s spring/summer 2023 show in Paris.

2022: The Hollywood Reporter Emmy Party Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The actress donned a patterned party dress, complete with a trio of velvet bows, for The Hollywood Reporter’s Emmy event in 2022.

2022: Tiffany & Co. Gala Karwai Tang/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Zegler was in a vision in lilac, and plenty of diamonds, for a 2022 Tiffany & Co. Gala.

2022: Grammy Awards Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images Zegler stunned on the red carpet of the 2022 Grammy Awards in a powder gray ball gown by Dior.

2022: Academy Awards Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images Zegler’s semi-sheer Dior gown delivered all types of glamour during the 2022 Academy Awards.

2022: British Academy Film Awards Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images Zegler looked to channel Hollywood stars of years past with a dramatic, draped corset gown for the British Academy Film Awards in 2022.

2022: Critics Choice Awards Kate Green/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images For the Critics Choice Awards in 2022, Zegler hit the step and repeat in a pleated emerald gown that had cut-out details at the bodice.

2021: West Side Story New York Premiere Roy Rochlin/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Zegler looked every bit of her movie star self in a drop waist Dior couture gown for the New York premiere of West Side Story.

2021: West Side Story LA Premiere Variety/Penske Media/Getty Images For the LA premiere of West Side Story, Zegler donned a strapless gown that featured a dramatic sheer skirt and an all-over floral motif.

2021: CFDA Awards Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images For her first foray at the CFDA Awards, Zegler cut a stylish figure in a glittery Michael Kors Collection look.

2021: American Music Awards Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The actress’ color blocked Carolina Herrera gown made quite the statement against the red carpet of the 2021 American Music Awards.

2021: Dior Show Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/French Select/Getty Images Zegler tried her hand at French Girl style with a netted beret, denim circle skirt, and a white button down for Dior’s spring/summer 2022 show in Paris.

2021: The Many Saints of Newark Premiere Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images Zegler opted for a citrus orange mini dress for the premiere of The Many Saints of Newark in 2021.

2021: The Eyes of Tammy Faye Premiere Taylor Hill/WireImage/Getty Images On the pink carpet for the premiere of The Eyes of Tammy Faye, the actress looked bold in a green cowl neck dress and nude heels.