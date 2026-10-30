Rachel Zegler can handle the truth. On Thursday, the star attended the Broadway revival of Aaron Sorkin’s suspenseful courtroom story, A Few Good Men. Her opening-night outfit, appropriately, was a bra-forward skirt suit that delivered its own kind of drama.

Supporting the Broadway debut of Hunger Games costar and longtime friend Tom Blyth, Zegler dressed for the occasion in static gray separates from Mark Gong’s spring 2025 collection. The knee-length pencil skirt was adorned with silver floral embellishments, while the structured jacket was left open to reveal a twisted bra. The resulting aesthetic put a subversive spin on classic corporate dressing.

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Courtesy of Marc Gong

This marks the first revival of Sorkin’s story since its Broadway debut in 1989 and subsequent film adaptation in 1992. For the 2026 stage production, Blyth stars as Lt. Daniel Kaffee, the character played by Tom Cruise in the movie. They are big shoes to fill, to be sure. But Blyth’s performance has already been met with praise, including from Zegler herself, who gushed over her friend’s performance on Instagram, saying she “couldn’t be prouder of my sweet.”

The pair became close while filming 2023’s The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes. Since then, they’ve supported each other’s acting milestones, with Blyth attending Zegler’s Broadway debut as Juliet in Romeo + Juliet in 2024. Next year, Zegler will make her return to the stage as Eva Perón in the Broadway transfer of Evita. We know who will be sitting in the front row.