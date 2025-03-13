Rachel Zegler’s Snow White Dress Belongs In a Fairytale

Rachel Zegler is the fairest one of all. Last night, the actor attended a special Snow White event in Spain wearing a corset gown that looked, rather appropriately, straight out of a fairytale.

The evening, which also doubled as a concert, was held at the picturesque medieval castle, Alcazar de Segovia. Zegler’s Elie Saab corset gown started with a structured bodice that draped into a column skirt that featured a long leg slit. A princess-worthy cape along Zegler’s hips added even more drama to the outfit as did the beaded and 3D floral detailing.

While Zegler’s fairytale-inspired gown could be seen as another example of theme dressing, the actor has always gone for dramatic, ladylike looks like these when hitting the red carpet—regardless of the movie she’s promoting. But like many actors starring in fairytale films (look no further than Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo’s months-long press run for Wicked), Zegler incorporated a few nods to the 1937 Disney original. She paid further homage to the film by holding onto a poison apple-shaped handbag from Judith Leiber throughout the evening. She even accented her bridal white dress with a bold red lip.

Pablo Cuadra/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Zegler already previewed her Snow White style at the 2025 Academy Awards where she presented the Oscar for Best Visual Effects with her co-star Gal Gadot. In reference to their respective roles, Zegler opted for a semi-sheer tulle look from Dior which contrasted Gadot’s bright red Prada number that she paired with an archival Tiffany & Co. necklace.

Gadot, who plays the Evil Queen in the musical fantasy film, was absent from the special event in Spain yesterday. However, the pair will soon head to Los Angeles later this week for the film’s grand premiere before its theatrical release just a few days later.