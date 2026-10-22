Raye’s retro pop star aesthetic is heavily inspired by ’50s Hollywood, but tonight, she brought us to the opera. At the 2026 Mercury Prize awards in England, the British singer made a theatrical entrance in an evocative coat with a wealth of outré embellishments.

Sporting her signature bouffant bob, the star glided onto the red carpet in a maximalist opera coat from Taller Marmo’s spring 2027 collection. Inspired by 1920s tailoring, the bronze garment was crafted of sheer chiffon, with shining baroque embellishments and billowing statement sleeves. The look was lined with long, frothy ostrich feathers, which Raye wrapped around herself like a feather boa. Underneath, she wore the brand’s matching simple satin dress, melding age-old grandeur with a touch of modern sleekness.

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It was a fittingly celebratory choice for the occasion. The Mercury Prize recognizes the best albums to come out of the UK and Ireland, and Raye is one of 12 shortlisted artists, including Olivia Dean, Florence + The Machine, and Paul McCartney. Repping her album This Music May Contain Hope, her red-carpet ensemble was appropriately high-spirited.

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Styled by Eniola Dare, the 28-year-old’s coat also subtly nodded to her nomination. As a longtime lover of the opera, her album was in part inspired by it. Raye brought her classical vocal training and live orchestra instrumentals to production, resulting in a pop project that blended the classics with the contemporary. The same could be said about her outfit.