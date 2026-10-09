Today, Amal Clooney is dressing for a cause. The human rights lawyer and self-styling star makes headlines with almost everything she wears, so it’s only fitting that for the 2026 Albie Awards event, she went for the gold.

The activist arrived at the annual fundraiser event at London’s Natural History Museum on Friday in a glistening Gucci gown. Her sculpted, off-the-shoulder silhouette was adorned in rows of gold sequins that cascaded into a column with dangling fringe. She amped up the subtle 1920s glamour with pointy-toe pumps, a shimmering clutch, and an old-Hollywood side part.

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George, a perennially classic dresser, balanced her high-shine ensemble with a black tailored suit, also from Gucci. As always, the pair exuded sartorial synchronicity befitting the important occasion.

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Now in their fifth year, the Albie Awards are a yearly ceremony created by George and Amal through the Clooney Foundation for Justice. The evening honors global human rights defenders, journalists, and activists who have put their lives at risk to defend justice across the globe. While the Albies began in New York City in 2022, they have been held in London for the past two years and reliably draw a high-profile crowd. This year’s A-list attendees included Emily Ratajkowski, Laura Dern, and Donatella Versace.

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Ian West - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images

Ian West - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images

As host, Amal always takes the opportunity to wear something grand. Though in recent years she’s stuck to simple palettes of black, white, and brown, her gilded Gucci frock is somewhat reminiscent of her first-ever Albies dress, a beaded design by Versace.

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Five years later, Amal is nodding to the event’s roots in another celebratory gold-dipped look. Fashion for a cause, indeed.