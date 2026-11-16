The Academy Awards may not take place until March 14, but awards-season dressing is officially underway. Tonight, Hollywood A-listers gathered at the historic Ray Dolby Ballroom in Los Angeles for the 17th annual Governors Awards—delivering a stylish sneak peek at the Oscars red carpet to come.

This year, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences will honor actor Glenn Close, animator Floyd Norman, and director Ridley Scott, as well as producers Christine Vachon and Pamela Koffler. As always, the event is a major stop for Oscar hopefuls, meaning stars of this year’s most talked-about films—from The Debut’s Julianne Moore to Obsession’s Inde Navarrette—are set to grace the red carpet in fresh-off-the-runway and archival designs. Once again, Rolex is the soirée's official partner, so we can expect extravagant timepieces on display.

Below, take in all the best fashion and jewelry moments from the 2026 Governors Awards.

Charlize Theron Getty Images In Tom Ford.

Julianne Moore CHRIS DELMAS/AFP/Getty Images In Bottega Veneta and Messika jewelry.

Zendaya Getty Images In Giles Deacon and Chopard jewelry.

Tom Holland Getty Images gaIn Louis Vuitton.

Timothée Chalamet In Giorgio Armani.

Inde Navarrette Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock In Dior and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Nathan Fielder Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock In Giorgio Armani.

Olivia Wilde Frazer Harrison/FilmMagic/Getty Images In Valentino.

Alexander Skarsgård In Tom Ford.

Glenn Close Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images In Giorgio Armani.

Penélope Cruz Getty Images In Chanel.

John Malkovich Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Parker Posey Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Léa Seydoux Frazer Harrison/FilmMagic/Getty Images In Louis Vuitton.

Emma Stone Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock In Louis Vuitton.

Andrew Garfield Getty Images In McQueen.

Andrew Scott Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock In Giorgio Armani.

Tessa Thompson Amy Sussman/WireImage/Getty Images In Schiaparelli.

Jordan Firstman Frazer Harrison/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Daniel Kaluuya Getty Images

Seth Rogen In Prada.

Sophie Okonedo Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock In Luar.

Elizabeth Debicki Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock In Ferrari Style.

Vicky Krieps Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock In Bottega Veneta.

Charles Melton Frazer Harrison/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Hoyeon Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock In Louis Vuitton.

Emmy Rossum Frazer Harrison/FilmMagic/Getty Images In Carolina Herrera.

Pedro Pascal Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images In Chanel.

Sandra Hüller Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock In Chanel.

Lance Oppenheim Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Joan Cusack Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Jaafar Jackson Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock In Saint Laurent.

Rashida Jones Frazer Harrison/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Jon M. Chu Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Christine Vachon and Pamela Koffler Michael Buckner/WWD/Getty Images Vachon in Bottega Veneta.

Virginie Efira Amy Sussman/WireImage/Getty Images In Saint Laurent.

Jay Duplass Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Eva Victor Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock In Loewe.

Marlee Matlin Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock In Pamella Roland.

Liza Soberano Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock