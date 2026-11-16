Every Must-See Look From the Governors Awards 2026 Red Carpet
The Academy Awards may not take place until March 14, but awards-season dressing is officially underway. Tonight, Hollywood A-listers gathered at the historic Ray Dolby Ballroom in Los Angeles for the 17th annual Governors Awards—delivering a stylish sneak peek at the Oscars red carpet to come.
This year, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences will honor actor Glenn Close, animator Floyd Norman, and director Ridley Scott, as well as producers Christine Vachon and Pamela Koffler. As always, the event is a major stop for Oscar hopefuls, meaning stars of this year’s most talked-about films—from The Debut’s Julianne Moore to Obsession’s Inde Navarrette—are set to grace the red carpet in fresh-off-the-runway and archival designs. Once again, Rolex is the soirée's official partner, so we can expect extravagant timepieces on display.
Below, take in all the best fashion and jewelry moments from the 2026 Governors Awards.
Charlize Theron
In Tom Ford.
Julianne Moore
In Bottega Veneta and Messika jewelry.
Zendaya
In Giles Deacon and Chopard jewelry.
Tom Holland
gaIn Louis Vuitton.
Timothée Chalamet
In Giorgio Armani.
Inde Navarrette
In Dior and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.
Nathan Fielder
In Giorgio Armani.
Olivia Wilde
In Valentino.
Alexander Skarsgård
In Tom Ford.
Glenn Close
In Giorgio Armani.
Penélope Cruz
In Chanel.
John Malkovich
Parker Posey
Léa Seydoux
In Louis Vuitton.
Emma Stone
In Louis Vuitton.
Andrew Garfield
In McQueen.
Andrew Scott
In Giorgio Armani.
Tessa Thompson
In Schiaparelli.
Jordan Firstman
Daniel Kaluuya
Seth Rogen
In Prada.
Sophie Okonedo
In Luar.
Elizabeth Debicki
In Ferrari Style.
Vicky Krieps
In Bottega Veneta.
Charles Melton
Hoyeon
In Louis Vuitton.
Emmy Rossum
In Carolina Herrera.
Pedro Pascal
In Chanel.
Sandra Hüller
In Chanel.
Lance Oppenheim
Joan Cusack
Jaafar Jackson
In Saint Laurent.
Rashida Jones
Jon M. Chu
Christine Vachon and Pamela Koffler
Vachon in Bottega Veneta.
Virginie Efira
In Saint Laurent.
Jay Duplass
Eva Victor
In Loewe.
Marlee Matlin
In Pamella Roland.