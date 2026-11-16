FASHION

Every Must-See Look From the Governors Awards 2026 Red Carpet

by Natalie Michie
Zendaya
Getty Images

The Academy Awards may not take place until March 14, but awards-season dressing is officially underway. Tonight, Hollywood A-listers gathered at the historic Ray Dolby Ballroom in Los Angeles for the 17th annual Governors Awards—delivering a stylish sneak peek at the Oscars red carpet to come.

This year, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences will honor actor Glenn Close, animator Floyd Norman, and director Ridley Scott, as well as producers Christine Vachon and Pamela Koffler. As always, the event is a major stop for Oscar hopefuls, meaning stars of this year’s most talked-about films—from The Debut’s Julianne Moore to Obsession’s Inde Navarrette—are set to grace the red carpet in fresh-off-the-runway and archival designs. Once again, Rolex is the soirée's official partner, so we can expect extravagant timepieces on display.

Below, take in all the best fashion and jewelry moments from the 2026 Governors Awards.

Charlize Theron

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In Tom Ford.

Julianne Moore

CHRIS DELMAS/AFP/Getty Images

In Bottega Veneta and Messika jewelry.

Zendaya

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In Giles Deacon and Chopard jewelry.

Tom Holland

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gaIn Louis Vuitton.

Timothée Chalamet

In Giorgio Armani.

Inde Navarrette

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

In Dior and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Nathan Fielder

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

In Giorgio Armani.

Olivia Wilde

Frazer Harrison/FilmMagic/Getty Images

In Valentino.

Alexander Skarsgård

In Tom Ford.

Glenn Close

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

In Giorgio Armani.

Penélope Cruz

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In Chanel.

John Malkovich

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Parker Posey

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Léa Seydoux

Frazer Harrison/FilmMagic/Getty Images

In Louis Vuitton.

Emma Stone

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

In Louis Vuitton.

Andrew Garfield

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In McQueen.

Andrew Scott

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

In Giorgio Armani.

Tessa Thompson

Amy Sussman/WireImage/Getty Images

In Schiaparelli.

Jordan Firstman

Frazer Harrison/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Daniel Kaluuya

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Seth Rogen

In Prada.

Sophie Okonedo

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

In Luar.

Elizabeth Debicki

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

In Ferrari Style.

Vicky Krieps

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

In Bottega Veneta.

Charles Melton

Frazer Harrison/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Hoyeon

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

In Louis Vuitton.

Emmy Rossum

Frazer Harrison/FilmMagic/Getty Images

In Carolina Herrera.

Pedro Pascal

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

In Chanel.

Sandra Hüller

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

In Chanel.

Lance Oppenheim

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Joan Cusack

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Jaafar Jackson

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

In Saint Laurent.

Rashida Jones

Frazer Harrison/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Jon M. Chu

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Christine Vachon and Pamela Koffler

Michael Buckner/WWD/Getty Images

Vachon in Bottega Veneta.

Virginie Efira

Amy Sussman/WireImage/Getty Images

In Saint Laurent.

Jay Duplass

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Eva Victor

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

In Loewe.

Marlee Matlin

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

In Pamella Roland.

Liza Soberano

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Reece Feldman

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock