Twenty-five years ago, Reese Witherspoon introduced audiences to the always-fashionable (and proudly blonde) Elle Woods in Legally Blonde—and now, the character is back in Prime Video’s upcoming prequel series, Elle. Fittingly, both Witherspoon and her onscreen successor, Lexi Minetree, embraced Woods’ favorite color for the show’s premiere in New York City. Each star, in fact, utilized nostalgia for longtime Blonde fans—while also giving us a hint at what Woods might wear today.

Witherspoon, who executive produced the series, shone at the premiere in a pink silk dress from Prada’s fall 2026 collection. The sharp piece featured an off-the-shoulder silhouette with thin upper straps, as well as a sleek front zipper and folded neckline. The knee-length piece was perfectly paired with a light pink satin clutch, dangling diamond drop earrings, and pink metallic Christian Louboutin pumps. In short, it was exactly what we’d anticipate Woods wearing in the present-day.

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Minetree, meanwhile, paid homage to one of Woods’ most iconic ensembles with a deep pink sequined Dolce & Gabbana fall 2001 minidress. The sleeveless, crystal-belted piece was originally seen on Witherspoon in its blue colorway in the first film. Minetree’s Tiffany & Co. silver heart toggle necklace was also worn by Woods. Stylist Molly Dickson finished the young star’s look with a pair of matching metallic heeled mules.

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The premiere also provided a full-circle moment for both stars and fans of Legally Blonde. Days away from the film’s 25th anniversary, the red carpet reunited its original cast, including Selma Blair, Jennifer Coolidge, Ali Larter, Matthew Davis, and Victor Garber. It’s also a revival of Woods for audiences, who will see the quick-thinking heroine face a challenging high school move in the mid ‘90s—alongside with parents, portrayed by June Diane Raphael and Tom Everett Scott—when Elle releases on June 1. The series has also been picked up for season 2, which is currently in production—and, of course, Legally Blonde 3 is simultaneously being developed with a screenplay by Mindy Kaling.

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Minetree was handpicked by Witherspoon herself for the titular role. “I walked in, she gave me the biggest hug, and we did this acting scene together, which is why they were filming,” Minetree told Cosmopolitan of meeting Witherspoon during her audition process. “And then she sat me down, and that became the video of her telling me I got the role. They just continued to film, and I’m really glad they did because it was a blur to receive news that basically changed my entire life.”