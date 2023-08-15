FASHION

The Best Reformation Sale Deals to Shop Now

Our top picks for slinky summer party dresses, crisp linen basics, and ready-for-fall knits.

Reformation’s twice-yearly sale is back, which means it’s the perfect time to stock up on everything from cocktail party looks to casual vacation ensembles. Although it’s technically their summer sale, there are also discounts to be found on year-round basics (oversized button-downs, perfect black tanks) and fall-ready layers (cashmere sweater dresses and classic trench coats). There are hundreds of styles to sort through, so take a peek at our edit before you dive in:

Party Dresses

Reformation’s dress selection has always been unparalleled. Whether you’re looking for something sleek and simple or flouncy and floral, there’s always a style to fit the bill. The label is known as the wedding guest go-to for a reason.

The Frankie Dress in Daiquiri
$208.60
$298
Reformation
The Birch Silk Dress in Artichoke
$278.60
$398
Reformation
The Zenni Dress in Black (Extended Sizing)
$208
$298
Reformation
The Joana Silk Dress in Paprika
$194.70
$278
Reformation
The Frankie Silk Dress in Buena (Extended Sizing)
$208
$298
Reformation
The Nasha Satin Dress in Grand Cru
$264.60
$378
Reformation

Summery Linen

For the past few years, Ref has cornered the crisp, well-priced linen market, with everything from sweet mini dresses and cropped blouses to office-ready pleated trousers. Snap some up for the end of this summer and beyond.

The Aubree Linen Dress in Avocado
$68.60
$98
Reformation
The Vesta Pant in Khaki
$124.60
$178
Reformation
The Casette Linen Dress in Flame
$173.60
$248
Reformation
The Kathleen Dress in Anzo Check
$124.60
$178
Reformation
The Gio Oversized Linen Shirt in White
$89.60
$128
Reformation
The Levona Linen Dress in Black
$152.60
$218
Reformation

Not-So-Basic Basics

The secret to a great T-shirt or simple tank top is in the cut—not too long, but not too cropped either, with a silhouette somewhere between boxy and body-skimming—but a few unexpected details are always welcome, too. And when it comes to denim, “right” is in the eye of the beholder; luckily, there are plenty of options in all sorts of silhouettes.

The Liza Ultra High Rise Straight Jeans (Extended Sizing)
$103.60
$148
Reformation
Will Oversized Denim Shirt in June
$89.60
$128
Reformation
The Arlie Knit Top in Black
$61.60
$88
Reformation
The Madden Tank in White
$26.60
$38
Reformation
The Skater Baggy High Rise Straight Jeans in Indio
$117.60
$168
Reformation
The Charlie High Rise Jean Short in Vintage White
$54.60
$78
Reformation

Ready for Fall

Getting that back-to-school feeling already? Now’s the time to go for knits, layering pieces, and light jackets in darker hues that will feel right when the temperatures start to dip.

The Bellini Cashmere Collared Sweater Dress in Tikka
$229.60
$238
Reformation
The Kensington Trench in Mole
$257
$368
Reformation
The Justine Cotton Cardigan in Mineral
$117.60
$168
Rerformation
The Camden Jacket in Mocha
$208.60
$298
Reformation
The Porta Cashmere Open Back Sweater in Gossamer
$159.60
$228
Reformation
The Ida Cashmere Sleeveless Sweater Dress in Cocoa
$243.60
$348
Reformation

Shoes

Heels you can dance all night in, comfy clogs, and on-trend flatforms—all at prices that won’t knock you off your feet.

The Gisele Thong Sandal in White
$208.80
$298
Reformation
The Shania Block Heel Sandals in Wisteria
$159.60
$228
Reformation
The Zolanda Platform Sandal in Toasted Brown Suede
$208.60
$298
Reformation
The Sloane Bow Mule Sandal in Dark Denim
$194.60
$278
Reformation
The Rayna Closed Toe Clog in Black
$208.60
$298
Reformation
The Iona Flat Espadrille in Cream
$159.60
$228
Reformation