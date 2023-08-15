Reformation’s twice-yearly sale is back, which means it’s the perfect time to stock up on everything from cocktail party looks to casual vacation ensembles. Although it’s technically their summer sale, there are also discounts to be found on year-round basics (oversized button-downs, perfect black tanks) and fall-ready layers (cashmere sweater dresses and classic trench coats). There are hundreds of styles to sort through, so take a peek at our edit before you dive in:

Party Dresses

Reformation’s dress selection has always been unparalleled. Whether you’re looking for something sleek and simple or flouncy and floral, there’s always a style to fit the bill. The label is known as the wedding guest go-to for a reason.

Summery Linen

For the past few years, Ref has cornered the crisp, well-priced linen market, with everything from sweet mini dresses and cropped blouses to office-ready pleated trousers. Snap some up for the end of this summer and beyond.

Not-So-Basic Basics

The secret to a great T-shirt or simple tank top is in the cut—not too long, but not too cropped either, with a silhouette somewhere between boxy and body-skimming—but a few unexpected details are always welcome, too. And when it comes to denim, “right” is in the eye of the beholder; luckily, there are plenty of options in all sorts of silhouettes.

Ready for Fall

Getting that back-to-school feeling already? Now’s the time to go for knits, layering pieces, and light jackets in darker hues that will feel right when the temperatures start to dip.

Shoes

Heels you can dance all night in, comfy clogs, and on-trend flatforms—all at prices that won’t knock you off your feet.