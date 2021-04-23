How Regina King Became a Glamour Goddess on the Red Carpet

Since the 1980s, Regina King has captured the hearts of viewers of both television and film. In the years since, she’s become a four-time Emmy winner, a Golden Globe winner, an Oscar winner. Recently, after making her feature filmmaking debut with One Night in Miami..., King became the second Black woman to be nominated for Best Director at the Golden Globes, and the film has snagged two nominations at the 93rd Academy Awards (one for Best Supporting Actor, another for Best Adapted Screenplay). While King has always been praised for her relatable, down-to-earth charm, the multi-hyphenate’s red carpet evolution over the years proves two things: her style has become increasingly avant-garde (favoring sharp silhouettes and bright colors), and she can’t resist a good jumpsuit. Here, some of her best looks over the years.

2021: Costume Designer Guild Awards Getty Images Regina King is seen in a neon orange Christopher John Rogers gown for the 23rd Costume Designer Guild Awards on April 13, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.

2021: NAACP Image Awards Getty Images Regina King wears a custom Oscar de la Renta gown for the 52nd NAACP Image Awards on March 27, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.

2021: Critics’ Choice Awards Getty Images Regina King poses in Atelier Versace for the 2021 Critics’ Choice Awards on March 7, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.

2021: Directors Guild of America Awards Getty Images Regina King wears Christian Dior Couture for the 73rd Directors Guild Of America Awards on April 10, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.

2020: Vanity Fair Oscars Party Getty Images Regina King attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Los Angeles.

2020: Academy Awards Getty Images Regina King wears a pink Versace gown to the 2020 Oscars.

2019: American Music Awards Getty Images Regina King attends the 2019 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 24, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.

2019: Watchmen Premiere Getty Images Regina King attends the premiere of HBO's Watchmen at The Cinerama Dome on October 14, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.

2019: Jimmy Kimmel Live Getty Images Regina King is seen at Jimmy Kimmel Live on October 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.

2019: Emmy Awards Getty Images Regina King attends the 71st Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 22, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.

2019: Tony Awards Getty Images Regina King attends the 73rd Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 09, 2019 in New York City.

2019: Vanity Fair Oscars Party Getty Images Regina King holds her Best Supporting Actress Academy Award at the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscars Party.

2019: Academy Awards Getty Images Regina King holds her Oscar at the 2019 Academy Awards.

2019: National Board of Review Gala Getty Images Regina King arrives to the 2019 National Board Of Review Gala at Cipriani 42nd Street on January 8, 2019 in New York City.

2019: Golden Globes Getty Images Regina King attends the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 6, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California.

2018: Emmy Awards Getty Images Regina King accepts the award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie during the 70th Emmy Awards on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.

2017: Emmy Awards Getty Images Regina King arrives at the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.

2017: Golden Globes Getty Images Regina King attends the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California.

2016: Emmy Awards Getty Images Regina King attends the 68th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 18, 2016 in Los Angeles, California.

2016: Press Tour Getty Images Regina King attends the Disney ABC Television Group TCA Summer Press Tour on August 4, 2016 in Beverly Hills, California.

2016: Directors Guild of America Awards Getty Images Regina King attends the 68th annual Directors Guild of America Awards at the Hyatt Regency Century Plaza on February 6, 2016 in Los Angeles, California.

2016: Critics’ Choice Awards Getty Images Regina King attends The 21st Annual Critics' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 17, 2016 in Santa Monica, California.

2016: Golden Globes Aftey Party Getty Images Regina King attends HBO's post 2016 Golden Globe Awards party at Circa 55 Restaurant on January 10, 2016 in Los Angeles, California.

2016: Golden Globes Getty Images Regina King attends the 73rd Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2016 in Beverly Hills, California.

2015: Emmy Awards Getty Images Regina King poses with her Emmy at the 67th annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 20, 2015 in Los Angeles, California.

2015: BET’s Black Girls Rock! Getty Images Regina King attends the BET's 'Black Girls Rock!' Red Carpet at NJ Performing Arts Center on March 28, 2015 in Newark, New Jersey.

2014: NAACP Image Awards Getty Images Regina King attends the 45th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 22, 2014 in Pasadena, California.

2012: BET Awards Getty Images Regina King arrives at the 2012 BET Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on July 1, 2012 in Los Angeles, California.

2005: “Ten” Fashion Show Getty Images Regina King walks the runway at the 4th Annual "Ten" Fashion Show on February 22, 2005 in Hollywood, California.

2003: Monster Premiere Getty Images Regina King arrives for the New York Premiere of Monster at the Chelsea West Cinema December 17, 2003 in New York City.

2003: Legally Blonde 2 Premiere Getty Images Regina King at the 2003 Legally Blonde 2 Red, White & Blonde premiere in New York.

2002: Barbershop Premiere Getty Images Regina King attends the premiere of the film Barbershop on August 26, 2002 in Hollywood, California.

2001: E! Online Party Getty Images Regina King attends E! Online's Hot Sizzlin' Sixteen 2001 Party on January 16, 2001 at the Key Club in West Hollywood, California.

2001: The Kid Premiere Getty Images Regina King during The Kid Los Angeles premiere at AMC 30 at the Block in Orange County, California, United States in 2001.