There’s no greater power move than a celebrity referencing themselves on the red carpet. Well tonight, Renée Zellweger proved as such.

For the Paris premiere of Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy, Zellweger slipped on a lace black dress that subtly referenced something she wore for the series’s first premiere way back in 2001. The sheer Saint Laurent design featured a steep side slit. Up top, an asymmetrical neckline with scalloped detailing gave way to one long sleeve.

Zellweger balanced out the wow factor of her dress, which she layered with a pair of tiny black underwear, by keeping things simple elsewhere. She opted for an emerald cocktail ring, black heels, and her signature natural hair and makeup.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

The Bridget Jones series now totals four movies with the latest installment seeing Zellweger ignite a new romance with The White Lotus star Leo Woodall. The previous installment to this one, Bridget Jones's Baby, came out in 2016. But it’s become an unofficial tradition for Zellweger to wear black dresses—usually, black dresses of the sheer variety—to the film’s various premieres.

For the first-ever Bridget Jones red carpet in 2001, the actress donned a nude illusion body-con dress that had matching elements to the one she wore tonight. She even styled her blonde hair in a similar low ponytail.

Dave Hogan/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

The evening was not only nostalgic for Zellweger. It marked her first red carpet in nearly three years, having last attended the premiere of The Thing About Pam in 2022.

To the eye, Zellweger’s lace Saint Laurent dress could have been her play on the recent sheer trend that’s dominated every facet of celebrity dressing recently. Unlike the celebrities of now, however, Zellweger’s been rocking the naked dress before it was “in.”