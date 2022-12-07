A piece of fine jewelry or classic investment timepiece is never just an accessory—there’s always a rich story behind it. In W’s series Rock Stars, we delve into what makes past, present, and future heirlooms so unique.

In 2007, when Gaia Repossi became the Creative Director of her family’s eponymous maison at age 21, she made waves in the jewelry industry. I have a distinct memory of the reactions to Repossi’s designs at this time. The coolest, chicest women clamored for them. Repossi reworked the codes of high jewelry. She focused on architectural and unique shapes, like ear cuffs, floating diamonds, and rings with sharp angles. Repossi made high jewelry that was cool but still classic, the kind that women want to wear as a second skin.

At the time, this was somewhat of a rarity in the high jewelry industry. Expensive materials and extravagant designs do not always easily lend themselves to the everyday, and a lot of the jewelry industry was, and still is, based around events and red carpet dressing.

Repossi herself is a very stylish woman, with an Instagram page full of enviable, chic looks and artful photos. She’s exactly the type of woman one would picture wearing her jewelry. Stylish, but not a fashion victim. She’s not fussy or overdressed, she’s cool, strong, relaxed. This is the kind of ethos that Repossi introduced to the high jewelry space.

Repossi’s Serti sur Vide collection built on the maison’s stylistic foundation. The pieces feature the stones “set on the void,” meaning that they are set on a hidden structure and appear to be floating on the skin, creating an illusion of magnetic levitation. The results are surprisingly minimalist, with the stones blending into the wearer. Her newest iteration of Serti sur Vide includes emeralds among the floating stones.

