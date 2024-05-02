The fashion industry’s rigorous presentation cycle can feel like a dogged train at times, going round and round, all year long, without stopping. But the resort (or cruise as it’s often called) shows are often the antidote to all that routine. There’s typically a freshness and excitement that comes with resort runways—both in the clothes and show venues—that allows for a reprieve from the grind of the fashion calendar. Chanel championed that idea when it kicked off the resort shows on May 2nd, once again returning to the South of France—this time, the seaside city of Marseille. The usual friends of the house were in attendance in the front row, cooled by a salty breeze on an overcast day.

Lily-Rose Depp wasn’t bothered by the weather, however, attending the event in a cropped black top and floral pink miniskirt. She and other VIPs took in Viard’s latest designs of knit sets and tweed tunics over matching shorts. White, lithe pieces blew in the wind, while bright yellows and greens conjured up images of warmer days by the sea.

Here, a look at all the highlights of the resort/cruise season. Check back often as we track the latest and greatest to hit the runways.

Chanel Marc Piasecki/Getty Images

