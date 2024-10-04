Rihanna Perfects Bombshell Glamour For A$AP Rocky’s Birthday Dinner

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, fashion’s perennially stylish couple, had even more reason to dress up last night. The parents of two celebrated Rocky’s 36th birthday in Manhattan yesterday where they of course made sure to coordinate—not match—their outfits.

Rihanna opted for a bombshell black dress and open-toe heels. She styled the halter neck piece with accessories that nodded to the Mob Wife trend: flashy gold jewelry from Marie Lichtenberg, cat-eye shades, and and an espresso brown bolero jacket. Rocky naturally flexed his fashion bonafides for his big day. He slipped into a full outfit from Matthieu Blazy’s spring 2025 Bottega Veneta collection which just debuted during Milan Fashion Week.

The rapper went full business casual, pairing a checked overcoat with a gray three-piece suit. He finished his birthday look off with black dress shoes and matched Rihanna with some black glasses of his own. Rihanna and Rocky have never been overly matchy concerning their couples style, something their latest date night only further exemplifies. They hinted at elements of each other looks—Rocky nodding to Rihanna’s glasses, Rihanna tying in the pops of black of Rocky’s outfits into her dress—but still managed to focus on what makes their individual styles so famous.

XNY/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Prior to their swanky dinner, Rihanna flew solo earlier on Thursday evening while wearing an off-duty look that went all in on cow print. She cloaked herself in a shaggy cape coat from Bottega Veneta’s fall 2024 collection. Rihanna offset the dramatic piece with casual pony hair sneakers and one of Bottega Veneta’s woven “Sardine” bags.

BlayzenPhotos / BACKGRID Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images INFO 1/2

While Rocky has been wearing almost exclusively Bottega Veneta recently (he’s a new ambassador for the brand), Rihanna has remained a fan too. In Los Angeles last week, she wore a fuzzy scarf to a dinner that could have classified as a blanket. But she’s also taken a liking to the brand’s leather goods, whether that be an oversized clutch or her latest “Sardine” dinner bag.

The couple that wears Bottega together, stays together.