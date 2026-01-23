Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Take Their Winning Fashion Streak to Paris

The fashion hits just keep come for Rihanna and A$AP Rocky. After putting on a tour-de-force of couples looks in New York City these past few days, coinciding with the release of Rocky’s new album, Don’t be Dumb, the duo headed to Paris last night to continue their exceptional style play.

Following Rocky’s performance at the Gala Des Pièces Jaune (where he shared the bill with Christina Aguilera, Stray Kids, Gims, G-Dragon, and Future), the parents stepped out to the Italian restauarant Siena in coordinating monochrome. Rihanna chose pieces from Sarah Burton’s spring 2026 show for Givenchy: a supple leather button down paired with a maxi skirt with a draped front. She accessorized with a textured black clutch, stacks of diamond necklaces, and rectangular glasses. Her chopped bangs added edge to the ensemble.

Rocky matched his partner in a monochromatic moment of his own. The rapper slipped into a structured Chanel jacket with piping and coordinating dress pants. He provided a splash of color by layering a pink button down and a burgundy tie underneath.

Best Image / BACKGRID

Rihanna and Rocky’s style run began late last week and they haven’t looked back since. Following Rocky’s performance on Saturday Night Live, the couple attended an after-party in looks that catered to their personal styles. Rihanna wore a Saint Laurent canvas coat while Rocky chose a printed trench by Chanel. The next day, they had another matching moment in double denim looks and stepped out on Wednesday in far-from-basic winter puffer coats.

And with their monochrome gala looks last night, the couple proved (yet again) that there’s next to nothing they can’t pull off.