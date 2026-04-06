Rihanna’s Monochrome Burgundy Look Has a Vampy It-Bag Plot Twist

Date night dressing pros Rihanna and A$AP Rocky stepped out for dinner last night in Paris at Siena Restaurant on the same page. Both opted for chic monotone looks, with one high-fashion contrast exception.

Rihanna combined maroon and burgundy tones to create a vampy, casual outfit. Her look included a utilitarian set of Alaïa cargo pants, layered with a long-sleeved technical fabric top and distressed short-sleeved sweater for a grungy skater edge. A pair of python-textured Tom Ford pumps continued her longtime love of sleek statement heels.

For a vibrant pop of color, she accessorized with Dior’s bright yellow “Dracula” Saddle bag. The literary piece added a defiant pop of color to her more subdued outfit, while remaining bold and luxe—after all, the in-demand handbag is already sold out. For his debut Dior collection, creative director Jonathan Anderson reimagined the house’s best-selling book totes by incorporating the book covers of classic novels by authors like Truman Capote, Gustave Flaubert, and Choderlos de Laclos, though his Bram Stoker’s Dracula-embroidered styles have proven exceptionally popular. So popular, it seems, that he’s extended the design to other bag silhouettes.

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While unexpected, Rihanna’s Dior handbag choice was ultimately a no-brainer. In fact, Rihanna first stepped out in Paris last fall with the collection’s “Dracula”-embroidered Book tote, making the Saddle bag outing her latest fashion affair with the vibrant and vampiric designs.

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Meanwhile, A$AP Rocky took a darker route in an all-black look fit for an actual vampire. The musician and fashion designer, who released his album Don’t be Dumb earlier this year, wore a silky black trench coat covered in an intricate spotted pattern. The piece was belted over a black button-up shirt with jacquard trim, subtly mixing textures within a singular color palette. His look was complete with diamond stud earrings and dark Ray-Ban sunglasses, a natural fit as he’s the eyewear brand’s creative director.

Though their outfits featured distinctly different colors and silhouettes, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky were hardly on opposing pages. Each star’s look emphasized their individual styles while remaining experimental and cutting-edge—a pattern that’s continued whether they’re braving frigid winter weather or attending the Met Gala. Where fashion is concerned, it’s clear opposites can attract—and make an even bolder statement together.