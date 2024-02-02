Rihanna has been that fashion girl since, well, forever. More recently, though, she’s switched between presidential gala fashion, her own version of stealth wealth, and virtually everything in between with a certain ease that should be studied. And now, after channeling ‘50s Parisian chic during couture last week, Rihanna has crossed another style frontier with her latest, very left of center look.

The superstar took to her Instagram story on Thursday where, in between casually rolling a joint, she showed off a look that was more retro punk than New Look Dior. Her outfit was bright, yes, but one piece in particular stuck out not only for its eclectic design, but also for its coveted status amongst fashion girls: her Chopova Lowena skirt.

This specific carabiner skirt from the London brand, the brainchild of Emma Chopova and Laura Lowena, not only has serious status amongst industry folk—it’s been seen on the likes of Dua Lipa, Madonna, and Julia Fox. Rihanna has even pulled out the piece before, for a recent Fenty x Puma campaign, but her latest skirt moment had much, much more going on elsewhere.

Her top arrived in the form of a graphic blouse, with the word “Asphalt” written in bold letters, that was designed with semi-sheer knit sleeves. Glam was kept edgy, too, with very, very long nails, lots of blush, and a bleach blonde pixie cut.

Rihanna rounded out her look with layers of silver necklaces, chunkys rings, and a hefty amount of neon orange ribbon tied into her hair.

Her skirt featured the brand’s signature carabiner waistband as well as pleated panels of black, brown, and red plaid fabric. The star, naturally, matched her skirt with sheer tights and a pair of her purple Creeper Phatt shoes from Puma.

Chopova Lowena really took off over the past couple of seasons, and it looks as though their star is only going brighter. Yes, their pieces are reminiscent of the early aughts—but they lean more towards counterculture punk than Paris Hilton’s version of Y2K. Though the piece is rather trendy, don’t expect anyone else to pull off this look quite like Rihanna.