Paris couture week brought us everything from a legendary actress summit at Armani to Zendaya mingling with J.Lo during Schiaparelli. Perhaps the most unexpected meet up of them all, though, occurred not on the front row but at the Gala des Pièces Jaunes where Rihanna and Blackpink’s Lisa posed in their best presidential fashion.

Lisa, who performed at the charity event hosted by French president Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte, shared her photo op with Rihanna on Sunday. The sighting predictably sent Blinks and the Navy into a frenzy—it’s rare we see such high-profile women at the same event, let alone taking a second to indulge in a joint picture session.

As unexpected as their meet up turned out to be, both Lisa and Rihanna channeled their individual styles with their outfits. The K-pop star opted for an angelic, monochrome look that she accented with a cherry red Lady Dior bag. Lisa leaned into tailoring for the appearance, basing her outfit around high-waisted pleated pants and a matching cropped jacket. She brought a casual touch to things with a knit tank top, also from Dior, and completed her look with dewy makeup and a tousled bang hair style.

Rihanna looked equally as buttoned up, though slightly edgier, in pieces from Anthony Vaccarello’s fall 2023 collection for Saint Laurent. She wore a power shoulder leather jacket, which almost doubled as a mini dress, with a simple black pencil skirt. The outerwear piece featured a draped sash across the front as well as moto detailing at the shoulders and sleeves. The Fenty mogul styled her look with a statement bangle, gold rings, and black stilettos as she swept her blonde hair into a chic side part.

Rihanna was amongst a slew of big names who traveled to Paris for couture week—before she mingled with Lisa, the star had another chance encounter with Natalie Portman outside the Dior show. Lisa, and her Blackpink bandmates, was noticeably absent from last week’s proceedings, but the Thai rapper still managed to fashion her own runway of sorts as she performed at the gala in a blinding custom catsuit from Loewe.

“Last night was amazing,” Lisa wrote on Instagram following her performance. “A big thank you to the Yellow Coins for this unforgettable night. Nice to have seen the French Blinks again, love you.”