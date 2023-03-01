On Wednesday, Rihanna managed to make yet another unexpected announcement after a long run of them: she is returning to footwear with a new Fenty x Puma collaboration. The news was delivered in classic Rihanna understatement with a post from Puma on Instagram simply reading, “She’s back,” and a tag of @badgalriri.

The brand and the musical artist first paired up in 2014, making her the creative director for their sportswear brand's fitness and training lines, before creating her thick-sold signature Puma Creepers in 2015. She went on to create Fenty x Puma before their partnership ended in 2018.

In 2016, Rihanna’s Fenty Puma Creeper even took home FN’s Shoe of the Year award.

“In my wildest dreams, I never would have imagined an honor like Shoe of the Year,” the ANTI singer told Footwear News at the time. “It means so much to me to make a mark like this in the shoe and sneaker industry and to have so many people share my love for the Creeper.”

Since her success with Puma, Rihanna has seemingly built a global empire around her feel for fashion. She’s had major success with her Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin collections, and her lingerie line, Fenty X Savage.

Meanwhile, her personal life has gone through major changes as she welcomed her baby boy last May with boyfriend A$AP Rocky. She then revealed she’d be performing at the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime show, and took her moment on stage to once again casually announce a second pregnancy. Rihanna’s gentle caress of a visible baby bump set the Internet off as people wondered if she could be expecting again, and she confirmed it soon after.

In addition to that major appearance, Rihanna made her way back to music with songs on the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack in 2022. She received her first Oscar nomination for her track “Lift Me Up” and is scheduled to perform the song at the Academy Awards ceremony on March 12. So, new music might be coming, too, along with new sneakers.